The First Army Area confirms the destruction of two strategic buildings in Poipet after Cambodian-based snipers and scam networks targeted Thai territory.
The Thai First Army Area has confirmed that the Burapha Task Force successfully destroyed two strategic buildings in Poipet, Cambodia, on Monday afternoon, after identifying them as active bases for sniper attacks and international scam operations.
At approximately 1:48 pm on 22 December 2025, military officials authorised a targeted strike on the structures located directly opposite the Tha Kham sub-district of Sa Kaeo province.
Intelligence reports indicated that the sites were being used as strongholds by Cambodian snipers to fire into Thai territory, posing a direct threat to both military personnel and local residents.
High-Tech Strongholds Investigations by relevant security agencies revealed that the buildings were not merely criminal hubs but were fortified military targets.
The sites were reportedly equipped with sophisticated anti-drone systems designed to shield the occupants from surveillance and aerial intervention.
In addition to serving as sniper nests, the buildings housed "call centre" scam networks that have long plagued regional security.
Strategic De-escalation Military spokesmen confirmed that the buildings sustained heavy damage during the operation.
Following the strike, the scammer networks were seen fleeing the area, and no further retaliatory fire was reported from the Cambodian side.
The First Army Area maintains that the operation was a necessary defensive measure.
"This action was a targeted strike on military objectives, executed to eliminate threats to national security and ensure the safety of our citizens along the border," a statement read.
While the situation remains tense, Thai authorities are monitoring the border closely to prevent any resurgence of criminal or hostile military activity in the sector.