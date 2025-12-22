Thai Forces Neutralise Sniper Posts and Scammer Hubs in Cross-Border Strike

The First Army Area confirms the destruction of two strategic buildings in Poipet after Cambodian-based snipers and scam networks targeted Thai territory.

The Thai First Army Area has confirmed that the Burapha Task Force successfully destroyed two strategic buildings in Poipet, Cambodia, on Monday afternoon, after identifying them as active bases for sniper attacks and international scam operations.

At approximately 1:48 pm on 22 December 2025, military officials authorised a targeted strike on the structures located directly opposite the Tha Kham sub-district of Sa Kaeo province.

Intelligence reports indicated that the sites were being used as strongholds by Cambodian snipers to fire into Thai territory, posing a direct threat to both military personnel and local residents.

High-Tech Strongholds Investigations by relevant security agencies revealed that the buildings were not merely criminal hubs but were fortified military targets.

The sites were reportedly equipped with sophisticated anti-drone systems designed to shield the occupants from surveillance and aerial intervention.