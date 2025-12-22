Cambodia attacks multiple sites, 4 BM-21 rockets land in civilian area

At 8am on Monday, December 22, the Second Army Area reported on the security situation along the Thailand–Cambodia border, summarising the events of December 21. The report revealed ongoing heavy clashes, especially involving artillery and grenade launchers, in the Pha Mo E Dang and Phu Makua areas.

The Thai forces have maintained effective control over the timing and accuracy of their fire, repeatedly targeting enemy positions. They also utilised drones for bombing raids, significantly damaging Cambodian military installations.

In response, Cambodian forces deployed tanks in the evening, but were unable to advance successfully. The situation in the Chong An Ma–Chong Bok areas remained stable, indicating limitations on the enemy's ability to expand the battlefield across multiple fronts.