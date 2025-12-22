Cambodia attacks multiple sites, 4 BM-21 rockets land in civilian area

At 8am on Monday, December 22, the Second Army Area reported on the security situation along the Thailand–Cambodia border, summarising the events of December 21. The report revealed ongoing heavy clashes, especially involving artillery and grenade launchers, in the Pha Mo E Dang and Phu Makua areas.
The Thai forces have maintained effective control over the timing and accuracy of their fire, repeatedly targeting enemy positions. They also utilised drones for bombing raids, significantly damaging Cambodian military installations.
In response, Cambodian forces deployed tanks in the evening, but were unable to advance successfully. The situation in the Chong An Ma–Chong Bok areas remained stable, indicating limitations on the enemy's ability to expand the battlefield across multiple fronts.
In Ubon Ratchathani, sporadic small arms fire was reported in the Chong Bok area, while in the Chong An Ma area, Cambodian forces withdrew to establish a secondary defensive line about 10km from the frontline and used drones for reconnaissance over Thai positions.
In Si Sa Ket, intense artillery and mortar exchanges occurred in the Sam Tae, Don Tual, Phu Phee, Sattasom, Phanom Prasitthiso, and Chong Ta Thao areas. Cambodian artillery continued its pressure, particularly around Mount Sattasom and Phu Phee.
Thai forces responded by targeting the positions with precision artillery strikes and drone bombings, causing substantial damage to Cambodian fortifications.
The Pha Mo E Dang–Huai Ta Maria areas saw constant exchanges of small arms and mortars, with ongoing skirmishes. Meanwhile, in the Phu Makua–Chong Don Ao–Phlan Yao–Phlan Hin Paet Kon areas, fire exchanges were less frequent, though Cambodian forces continued to monitor and intermittently apply pressure.
In Surin, the areas of Chong Chom, Chong Pro, Chong Rayi, and Khana remained secured by Thai forces, who reinforced their positions without significant casualties. In the area near Ta Kwai, Thai forces successfully secured Hill 350 and established a defensive base.
During operations with a clearing vehicle, the vehicle struck an explosive device, damaging its front tire, but no personnel were harmed. Later in the day, Cambodian forces launched attacks on the hilltop, but Thai troops managed to repulse them with gunfire.
In the Chong Krang and Ta Muen Thom areas, Thai forces maintained constant surveillance of their positions, while in Ta Muen Thom, Cambodia launched BM-21 rockets toward the southern side of the temple.
In Buriram, both forces continued to maintain pressure across the Chong Sai Taku area, facing off at a continuous front.
Additionally, in the rear areas of Surin province, four BM-21 rockets were discovered in a civilian area in the south of Ban Nong Joob, Moo 2, Phanom Dong Rak district. No damage or casualties have been reported at this time.
The Second Army Area emphasised that historical sites are not to be used as military battlegrounds. The use of such sites for weapon installation, surveillance cameras, or drone countermeasures constitutes a violation of international norms.
Thailand affirmed its right to self-defence under international law, and all operations conducted were in compliance with this right, following clear evidence that these historical sites had been used as military bases and staging points for attacks on Thai territory.
The Thai military reaffirmed its commitment to proportionality, necessity, and peacekeeping along the border.