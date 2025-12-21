Navy says call to dismantle breakwater was submitted to Cambodia long before border clashes

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) on Sunday clarified that its request for Cambodia to consider dismantling a breakwater near marine border marker No. 73 was submitted through a border committee long before the border clashes began.
RTN spokesperson Rear Admiral Parat Ratanachaiphan said reports claiming the Navy used military pressure to threaten or force Cambodia to dismantle the breakwater were inaccurate.
Parat said the Navy did not negotiate with Cambodia after the clashes to push for the breakwater’s removal.
However, he said the Navy had raised concerns through the Regional Border Committee (RBC) well before the clashes, warning that the breakwater could affect the marine environment, alter the coastline, and impact the security and management of maritime areas.
Parat said the Navy had repeatedly conveyed these concerns through the RBC and that Cambodia was well aware of them.
He added that the Cambodian owner later dismantled the breakwater in line with the concerns the Navy had raised earlier.