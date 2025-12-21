Cambodia claims Boonsin’s Ta Kwai, Hill 350 visit was staged in a studio

Social media users have been widely sharing claims from Cambodia disputing Thailand’s announcement that it has retaken Ta Kwai and Hill 350, after images and reports emerged of Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, an adviser to the Army Commander-in-Chief and former Second Army Region commander, visiting the area.
Boonsin travelled to Ta Kwai and Hill 350 in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin, to boost morale and honour soldiers for their steadfast performance in regaining control of the area. He also delivered supplies and necessities to troops deployed there.
However, reports said that on Sunday, December 21, Cambodian media circulated content allegedly generated using AI, accusing Thailand of failing to retake Ta Kwai and Hill 350.
The posts claimed images of Boonsin were filmed in a studio, with Cambodian users commenting to thank the outlet for “revealing the truth” and alleging Thais had been repeatedly deceived by their own government and military.
The content was then shared widely across social media.
Boonsin said such claims were typical of Cambodia, adding: “You can tell from the images what they are like.” He said his team also had video clips of his visit to the area, and accused Cambodia of refusing to accept reality and of making misleading its public a habit.