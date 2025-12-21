Cambodia claims Boonsin’s Ta Kwai, Hill 350 visit was staged in a studio

Social media users have been widely sharing claims from Cambodia disputing Thailand’s announcement that it has retaken Ta Kwai and Hill 350, after images and reports emerged of Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, an adviser to the Army Commander-in-Chief and former Second Army Region commander, visiting the area.

Boonsin travelled to Ta Kwai and Hill 350 in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin, to boost morale and honour soldiers for their steadfast performance in regaining control of the area. He also delivered supplies and necessities to troops deployed there.