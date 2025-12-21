Cambodia dismantles silt-trap barrier near Trat after Thai warning

A source at the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC) said that, after the Trat Marine Task Force took full control of the Chanthaburi–Trat border area on Saturday, December 20, it moved to reinforce its defensive positions and opened talks with Cambodia’s Third Military Region.
During the talks, Thai officials asked Cambodia to remove a silt-trap barrier near Ban Hat Lek in Khlong Yai district, Trat, which Cambodian workers had extended into the sea.
The CTBDC source said the structure could expand Cambodia’s land and maritime area, while changing water flow in a way that could accelerate coastal erosion near the Marine Unit 182 position.
According to the source, Cambodia accepted the request and began dismantling the barrier from 4pm onwards, continuing until the work is completed.
The source added that, had Cambodia refused, Thailand would have cut the supply route at the Koh Kong bridge.