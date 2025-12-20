MFA stresses no pressure on Thailand at ASEAN meeting, sets conditions for Cambodia

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2025

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reassures no pressure from the ASEAN meeting on December 22, setting three key conditions for Cambodia regarding border tensions.

Maratee Nalita Andamo, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), addressed the upcoming ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting on December 22, 2025 in Malaysia. She confirmed that Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Thailand's Foreign Minister, would lead a delegation of foreign ministry and security representatives to Malaysia for the discussions.

While there have been increasing comments from various countries, such as the US Secretary of State and China’s special envoy visiting Cambodia, Maratee assured that Thailand would not face undue pressure or be put at a disadvantage during the meeting.

Thailand’s stance remains clear: the country seeks peace and does not pose a threat or encroach upon the sovereignty of other nations. Thailand has consistently expressed its desire for lasting peace, and Cambodia must demonstrate sincerity in this matter.

Maratee outlined three key conditions for Cambodia:

  1. Cambodia must declare a ceasefire first, as the nation that initiated the attack.
  2. The ceasefire must be genuine and sustained.
  3. Cambodia must show sincerity in cooperating with Thailand, particularly in the joint effort to recover unexploded ordnance—an issue that Thailand cannot accept and must be addressed together.

All of these actions will be subject to assessment by local security agencies, who will work alongside the MFA to proceed accordingly.

Maratee further stressed that the ASEAN platform is vital for Thailand and provides an opportunity to present all collected evidence from the second incident to ensure that Thailand’s position is based on undeniable facts. She reassured the public that Thailand’s stance is grounded in solid evidence and reality.

