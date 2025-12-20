MFA stresses no pressure on Thailand at ASEAN meeting, sets conditions for Cambodia

Maratee Nalita Andamo, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), addressed the upcoming ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting on December 22, 2025 in Malaysia. She confirmed that Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Thailand's Foreign Minister, would lead a delegation of foreign ministry and security representatives to Malaysia for the discussions.
While there have been increasing comments from various countries, such as the US Secretary of State and China’s special envoy visiting Cambodia, Maratee assured that Thailand would not face undue pressure or be put at a disadvantage during the meeting.
Thailand’s stance remains clear: the country seeks peace and does not pose a threat or encroach upon the sovereignty of other nations. Thailand has consistently expressed its desire for lasting peace, and Cambodia must demonstrate sincerity in this matter.
Maratee outlined three key conditions for Cambodia:
All of these actions will be subject to assessment by local security agencies, who will work alongside the MFA to proceed accordingly.
Maratee further stressed that the ASEAN platform is vital for Thailand and provides an opportunity to present all collected evidence from the second incident to ensure that Thailand’s position is based on undeniable facts. She reassured the public that Thailand’s stance is grounded in solid evidence and reality.