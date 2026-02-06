Thailand votes again, but will anything change? | The Signal Ep 10

Thailand heads to the polls on February 8th, 2026, and this vote could shape the country’s political future for years to come.

Voters aren’t just electing a new Parliament and Prime Minister. They’re also deciding whether to begin the long and uncertain process of rewriting the constitution — a charter that has played a decisive role in removing leaders, dissolving parties, and reshaping governments over the past several years.

In this episode of #TheSignal, we cut through the noise of campaign slogans and political drama to ask:

How did Thailand cycle through multiple prime ministers in just two years?

Why does it feel like every major party is offering the same populist promises?

What would a “Yes” vote in the constitutional referendum actually change? What won’t it?

Reported by @benrujo.officia