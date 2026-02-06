Thailand votes again, but will anything change? | The Signal Ep 10

Thailand heads to the polls on February 8th, 2026, and this vote could shape the country’s political future for years to come.
Voters aren’t just electing a new Parliament and Prime Minister. They’re also deciding whether to begin the long and uncertain process of rewriting the constitution — a charter that has played a decisive role in removing leaders, dissolving parties, and reshaping governments over the past several years.
In this episode of #TheSignal, we cut through the noise of campaign slogans and political drama to ask:
Reported by @benrujo.officia