Police to suspend female doctor over illegal sedative trafficking

So far, five suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. One of them is a police colonel working at the Police General Hospital, who was arrested earlier at a condominium in Bangkok’s Ratchadamri area.
Subsequently, a male suspect responsible for managing a room at a police flat in Phaya Thai district was arrested on Tuesday. He was taken to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) in Lak Si district for questioning.
Officials also seized more than 10 large boxes containing sedative drugs from the flat, which had previously been sold to buyers—mainly young people—for illicit use.
Initial investigations revealed that the sedative trafficking operation had a cash flow exceeding 80 million baht, with financial links to others totalling over 400 million baht.
The Royal Thai Police (RTP) also disclosed that in 2022, complaints were filed against the female colonel over a separate matter involving a visa extension scam. A victim reportedly paid her in return for assistance with a visa application.
The case led to a criminal trial in which the lower court sentenced her to seven years’ imprisonment. She later filed an appeal and reportedly reached a settlement with the complainant. However, disciplinary proceedings are still ongoing.
The Police General Hospital has already set up a committee to investigate the case as a serious disciplinary matter, and a meeting to consider the findings is scheduled soon.
According to the RTP, investigators have formally notified her agency that she is listed as the prime suspect and warned that retaining her in service may cause further damage to the organisation.
Her agency is expected to issue an order for her temporary suspension, pending a fact-finding inquiry. If misconduct is confirmed, a committee will be appointed to pursue serious disciplinary action.
Meanwhile, NSB chief Pol Lt Gen Santi Chainiramai confirmed that the Police General Hospital and the RTP were not involved in the alleged offences, stressing that the wrongdoing was personal and should not reflect on the institutions.
He added that the NSB has not yet launched an investigation into reports that names of more than 300 deceased individuals were used to fraudulently procure sedative drugs.
This, he said, must first be thoroughly verified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). If wrongdoing is found, victims can file formal complaints with the NSB to initiate legal proceedings.
Santi noted that the female officer has so far cooperated well during initial questioning, but the investigation team has not yet reported the direction of her statements. Further time is needed for interrogation.
He also pledged that a press conference would be held today to provide more details.