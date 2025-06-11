Police to suspend female doctor over illegal sedative trafficking

So far, five suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. One of them is a police colonel working at the Police General Hospital, who was arrested earlier at a condominium in Bangkok’s Ratchadamri area.

Subsequently, a male suspect responsible for managing a room at a police flat in Phaya Thai district was arrested on Tuesday. He was taken to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) in Lak Si district for questioning.

Officials also seized more than 10 large boxes containing sedative drugs from the flat, which had previously been sold to buyers—mainly young people—for illicit use.

Initial investigations revealed that the sedative trafficking operation had a cash flow exceeding 80 million baht, with financial links to others totalling over 400 million baht.