Police step up crime patrols in three provinces along Cambodian border

The chief of Provincial Police Bureau 2 on Monday ordered police stations in three eastern border provinces to tighten security and increase crime patrols following rising tensions with Cambodia.
Police Lieutenant General Yingyos Thepchamnong, commissioner of Provincial Police Bureau 2, convened a meeting with commanders of all police stations in Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat to issue an urgent directive in response to a recent border skirmish with Cambodia.
Yingyos instructed station chiefs to strictly enforce the law to ensure the safety of local residents.
He relayed an order from the national police chief, Police General Kitrat Phanphet, to step up crime surveillance along the Cambodian border and classify the border areas as special zones under close monitoring.
The provincial police headquarters in the three provinces were directed to coordinate with highway police, border patrol units, and special operations forces to establish road checkpoints. These will be set up on both main and secondary roads, as well as in targeted areas where Cambodians may be smuggled in to wait.
The bureau chief also instructed provincial police to form teams to make regular visits to crowded public places—such as markets, tourist attractions, and bus terminals—to build public confidence.
Additionally, the provincial police were ordered to work closely with officials from the Department of Provincial Administration and military personnel to maintain security in the provinces.
Police teams will also visit local communities to engage with residents and reassure them about public safety, Yingyos added.