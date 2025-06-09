Police step up crime patrols in three provinces along Cambodian border

The chief of Provincial Police Bureau 2 on Monday ordered police stations in three eastern border provinces to tighten security and increase crime patrols following rising tensions with Cambodia.

Police Lieutenant General Yingyos Thepchamnong, commissioner of Provincial Police Bureau 2, convened a meeting with commanders of all police stations in Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat to issue an urgent directive in response to a recent border skirmish with Cambodia.

Yingyos instructed station chiefs to strictly enforce the law to ensure the safety of local residents.

He relayed an order from the national police chief, Police General Kitrat Phanphet, to step up crime surveillance along the Cambodian border and classify the border areas as special zones under close monitoring.