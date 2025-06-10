Female doctor arrested for trafficking sedative drugs at police flat in Bangkok

So far, two individuals have been detained: a female Police Colonel who is a doctor at Police General Hospital and a Thai man responsible for managing a room at the police flat. Authorities have seized more than 10 boxes of sedative drugs, stored in large cartons.

Thanakrit explained that the arrested female doctor was the sole purchaser of the sedatives, which she ordered from the FDA using the names of 11 clinics located in Bangkok.

These clinics were used to facilitate the illicit orders. The drugs were then stored in a room at the police flat and sold to buyers, primarily young people, who often used them for illicit purposes.

An investigation has revealed that the female doctor placed orders for the drugs from the FDA between 2022 and 2025, amounting to a total of 15 million baht. The FDA became suspicious and, after discussions with the police, conducted a financial investigation.

It was found that the drugs were ordered under the guise of 11 clinics, with a significant amount of money—up to 80 million baht—being circulated.

The drugs discovered at the flat are classified as controlled substances under categories 2 and 4, regulated by the FDA. Improper use of these drugs poses a serious threat to society, Thanakrit warned.