Police in Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat tighten security after Chong Bok incident

It aligns with the policy of National Police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Panphet, who instructed Provincial Police Region 2 to intensify surveillance, particularly along the Cambodian border, now designated a special surveillance area.

To enhance the measures, Yingyos ordered the mobilisation from various agencies such as the Highway Police Division, Border Patrol Police Bureau, and Special Operations Unit to mutually set up checkpoints to monitor vehicles, suspicious individuals, and suspect residences.

“We must work proactively, closely monitor local developments, and plan systematically to support the missions of all units,” he emphasised.

He has also established fast-special tactics investigation units to work in community areas such as flea markets, bus stations, tourist attractions, and other crowded spots to assure the public and also coordinate with government and security officials.