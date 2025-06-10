Police in Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat tighten security after Chong Bok incident

This directive aims to protect sovereignty, ensure public safety and restore confidence in the region, said Provincial Police Region 2 chief Pol Lt Gen Yingyos Thepjumnong on Monday.
It aligns with the policy of National Police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Panphet, who instructed Provincial Police Region 2 to intensify surveillance, particularly along the Cambodian border, now designated a special surveillance area.
To enhance the measures, Yingyos ordered the mobilisation from various agencies such as the Highway Police Division, Border Patrol Police Bureau, and Special Operations Unit to mutually set up checkpoints to monitor vehicles, suspicious individuals, and suspect residences.
“We must work proactively, closely monitor local developments, and plan systematically to support the missions of all units,” he emphasised.
He has also established fast-special tactics investigation units to work in community areas such as flea markets, bus stations, tourist attractions, and other crowded spots to assure the public and also coordinate with government and security officials.
Regarding operations, Yingyos has instructed patrol and traffic officers to use flashlights while on duty for clear identification and to adopt the stop‑walk‑talk tactic to cooperate with the people.
The proactive security measures aim to prevent illegal activities and avoid any recurrence. The public can report the relevant information at the nearest police station or the 24-hour hotline 191.