Thailand-Cambodia border closure could impact trade valued at 170 billion baht

FTI president Kriengkrai Thiennukul told Thansettakij that the measure, which involves opening and closing border checkpoints according to the military’s schedule, would cause disruptions to the transport of goods across the border.

He noted that some FTI members had already started feeling the impact, although it is currently impossible to assess the extent of the damage.

Thailand's border trade with Cambodia is valued at approximately 170 billion baht per year, with the Aranyaprathet checkpoint of Sa Kaeo province handling the most trade, accounting for roughly 110 billion baht, or about 64% of the total value, he explained.