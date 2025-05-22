April’s vehicle manufacturing lowest in 44 months: FTI’s Auto Club

Vehicle manufacturing output in Thailand fell to its lowest point in 44 months in April, amid ongoing economic challenges, according to the Automotive Industry Club of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesman for the Auto Club, reported that only 104,250 vehicles were produced in April — a 19.75% decrease from March and 0.40% lower than April 2024.

Rise in Electric Vehicle Production Despite Overall Decline

Despite the overall drop, production of electric vehicles saw remarkable growth: SUVs, battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrid electric vehicles increased by 639.75%, 319.11%, and 35.31% respectively.