Paetongtarn charts map for Thailand’s industrial future at FTI Expo

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reaffirmed her government’s commitment to strengthening Thailand’s industrial sector, outlining strategic initiatives to drive growth in her keynote address at the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) Expo 2025 in Bangkok on Thursday.
The exhibition, held from February 12-15 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, showcases Thailand's industrial capabilities under the theme "Empowering Thai Industries, Elevating Thailand's Future".
In her keynote speech, the premier highlighted the crucial role of the industrial sector as one of the three primary drivers of Thailand's GDP.
"The private sector is investing effort in gathering information, production, and human development in various aspects to make this industry even stronger," she said. "The government is ready to support Thailand's industries to go further, to let the world know that since the post-Covid pandemic, we have not disappeared."
Paetongtarn also outlined the government’s strategic framework that aligns with the FTI’s 4GO strategy to transform Thai industries.
The initiative encompasses GO Digital, focusing on AI development and digital infrastructure; GO Innovation, targeting future industries such as semiconductors; GO Green, emphasising environmental responsibility; and GO Global, expanding international trade agreements.
Highlighting recent achievements, the PM noted the signing of the Thai-EU Free Trade Agreement at the World Economic Forum on January 23.
"This is the first FTA with the EFTA [European Free Trade Association], and we hope to sign with all EU countries in the future," she stated, adding that similar agreements are being pursued with the United Arab Emirates and other nations.
Paetongtarn also highlighted her government’s focus on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which constitute 75% of Thai businesses.
"The government wants to have as many policies and guidelines for SME development as possible," she explained.
Reaffirming the importance of continued public-private partnerships, she said that such collaborations develop both human capital and industry, boosting Thailand's research and development as well as fostering strong, concurrent growth.
FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul expressed optimism about the expo's potential impact, explaining how it serves as a crucial platform for expanding marketing channels for Thai goods, services and innovations through Made in Thailand products.
"FTI Expo 2025 will be a significant opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs to expand marketing channels both domestically and internationally, connect business networks from around the world, and open new perspectives with cutting-edge innovations and technologies," Kriengkrai said.
The exhibition, spanning over 20,000 square metres, features seven zones: Innovation Showcase, BCG & Climate Change, Future Trend, Start-Up Pitching, Business Matching, Awards, and FTI Outlet.
A notable highlight includes daily demonstrations of the Silver Hawk Passenger Drone, Thailand's first domestically produced and Made in Thailand-certified passenger drone, showcasing the country's advancement in future transportation technology.
Demonstrations are held daily until Saturday at the Saraswati Courtyard, between the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center and Benjakitti Park.
The FTI chairman also announced the establishment of a One Innovation Council to serve as a platform for elevating the development of Thailand's industrial innovations.
He also unveiled plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation to develop a national AI roadmap, strengthening Thailand's industrial competitiveness.
The FTI expects the four-day expo to attract more than 70,000 visitors and generate trade opportunities exceeding 1 billion baht.
The expo, which wraps up on Saturday, is open daily from 10am to 7pm at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The event demonstrates Thailand's commitment to industrial advancement while providing a comprehensive platform for business networking and knowledge exchange as well as showcasing the nation's industrial capabilities to both domestic and international audiences.