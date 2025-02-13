Paetongtarn charts map for Thailand’s industrial future at FTI Expo

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reaffirmed her government’s commitment to strengthening Thailand’s industrial sector, outlining strategic initiatives to drive growth in her keynote address at the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) Expo 2025 in Bangkok on Thursday.

The exhibition, held from February 12-15 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, showcases Thailand's industrial capabilities under the theme "Empowering Thai Industries, Elevating Thailand's Future".

In her keynote speech, the premier highlighted the crucial role of the industrial sector as one of the three primary drivers of Thailand's GDP.

"The private sector is investing effort in gathering information, production, and human development in various aspects to make this industry even stronger," she said. "The government is ready to support Thailand's industries to go further, to let the world know that since the post-Covid pandemic, we have not disappeared."

Paetongtarn also outlined the government’s strategic framework that aligns with the FTI’s 4GO strategy to transform Thai industries.

The initiative encompasses GO Digital, focusing on AI development and digital infrastructure; GO Innovation, targeting future industries such as semiconductors; GO Green, emphasising environmental responsibility; and GO Global, expanding international trade agreements.

