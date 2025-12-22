Thai army presents evidence of Cambodia using villages as military bases

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, stated on Monday, December 22, that the Thai military has evidence showing Cambodia used its village locations as cover and bases for launching attacks on Thai forces.

Thailand intends to gather this evidence to bring international attention to Cambodia's brutal actions, which violate human rights and international conventions.

Since December 21, Cambodia has been launching attacks towards the Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo province, prompting Thailand to issue an emergency evacuation order for citizens in the affected areas.