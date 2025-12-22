Thai army presents evidence of Cambodia using villages as military bases

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, stated on Monday, December 22, that the Thai military has evidence showing Cambodia used its village locations as cover and bases for launching attacks on Thai forces.
Thailand intends to gather this evidence to bring international attention to Cambodia's brutal actions, which violate human rights and international conventions.
Since December 21, Cambodia has been launching attacks towards the Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo province, prompting Thailand to issue an emergency evacuation order for citizens in the affected areas.
At the Thmor Da Casino border in Trat province, the Royal Thai Navy, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Air Force, has successfully taken control. However, Cambodia continued to attack civilians, dropping shells in agricultural areas and damaging rice storage.
Additionally, heavy artillery fired by Cambodian forces hit Thai positions, resulting in the death of one Thai soldier.
Col Richa Suksuwanon, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, commented that in the Second Army Area, the situation is stabilising with Thai forces steadily securing and fortifying positions.
However, Cambodia continues to launch attacks, though these have lessened in intensity. The Thai military is responding in self-defence, striking back to neutralise any further threats.
In the First Army Area, operations have been ongoing since December 21, with the Burapha Task Force engaging to reclaim critical territories such as Ban Khlong Phaeng, Ban Nong Ya Kaew, and Ban Nong Chan.
These areas, long encroached upon by Cambodia, are now being actively reclaimed by Thai forces, although they are still under intense military operations. Both military and civilian areas have been severely affected by these ongoing attacks.