IMF projects Thailand’s growth to slow further, urges targeted reforms to boost recovery

On February 12, 2026, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board completed its Article IV Consultation for Thailand, and the authorities have agreed to the publication of the Staff Report prepared for this consultation.

Thailand’s economic growth is estimated to have slowed from 2.5% in 2024 to 2.1% in 2025, primarily due to increasing external and domestic challenges, including trade policy uncertainty, constrained credit growth, and a slower recovery in foreign tourism. Despite subdued inflation, largely due to lower energy and food prices, credit growth remains constrained, and financial conditions continue to tighten. Nevertheless, Thailand’s external stability remains strong, bolstered by substantial international reserves and manageable external debt levels.

The authorities have responded to these challenges by implementing targeted fiscal measures, easing monetary policy, facilitating household debt restructuring, and providing liquidity support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These efforts are aimed at protecting vulnerable groups and boosting consumption, as well as strengthening fiscal discipline.

Looking ahead, the IMF forecasts that Thailand’s growth will moderate further to 1.6% in 2026, as external pressures persist and domestic demand remains weak. The risks to the outlook are tilted to the downside, with ongoing trade policy uncertainty, global financial market volatility, and domestic political developments all posing potential threats. However, the IMF suggests that a swift resolution of trade tensions or a reduction in domestic uncertainty could help stimulate growth.