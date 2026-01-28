BOT to work with IMF and World Bank on blueprint to tackle digital fraud and scammers

Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Vitai Ratanakorn said the central bank will work with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) to curb scammers and reduce digital fraud, describing it as a global problem causing economic damage on a “trillion-dollar” scale.

Speaking at the launch event for Thailand’s hosting of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group, Vitai said the BOT is preparing to strengthen the resilience of the financial system so it is safe, secure and accessible—under the theme “Safe and Inclusive Digital Finance for Financial Wellbeing”—alongside its mandate to maintain macroeconomic stability.

He said the work rests on three pillars: advancing efforts to reduce digital fraud, strengthening cyber security, and improving digital ecosystem readiness to raise financial wellbeing for all groups of people.

Vitai said digital fraud has become a source of global concern comparable to geopolitics and environmental issues, because cyber threats directly affect people’s daily lives. He cited estimates that cyber-related fraud and threats cause economic losses of around US$1.03 trillion, with more than two-thirds of the damage occurring in Asia.