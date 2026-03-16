Paul Thomas Anderson and ‘One Battle After Another’ Triumph at the 98th Academy Awards

A historic night in Los Angeles sees Michael B. Jordan and Jessie Buckley claim top acting honours while Paul Thomas Anderson finally breaks his Oscar "curse".
The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles witnessed a night of long-awaited coronations and historic firsts on Sunday as the 98th Academy Awards celebrated the finest in cinema.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s political dark comedy, One Battle After Another, emerged as the evening’s heavy hitter, securing six Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.
A Career Milestone for PTA
After eleven previous nominations and decades as a critical darling, Paul Thomas Anderson finally took to the stage to collect his first-ever Academy Awards. His acceptance speech for Best Director was marked by both wit and poignancy.
"You make a guy work hard for one of these," Anderson joked, acknowledging his long history of near-misses.
He later struck a more emotional tone, dedicating the win to his family: "I wrote this movie for my kids to say sorry for the housekeeping mess that we left in this world... but also with the encouragement that they will be the generation that brings us some common sense and decency."
Historic Wins for 'Sinners'
While One Battle After Another took the top prize, Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller Sinners made a lasting impact.
Michael B. Jordan delivered one of the night’s most moving moments, winning Best Actor for his dual role. Jordan, visibly stunned by a standing ovation, reflected on his journey from a child actor to the Oscar stage.
"God is good," Jordan began, giving a heartfelt shoutout to his father who flew in from Ghana.
He concluded with a pledge to his peers and the audience: "This ride has been unbelievable. Thank you for making me feel seen. I promise to keep stepping up."
In another milestone for the film, Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history as the first-ever woman to win Best Cinematography, breaking a 98-year glass ceiling in the category.
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Historic Milestone for Jessie Buckley
In a night of emotional triumphs, Jessie Buckley secured the Best Actress Oscar for her gut-wrenching portrayal of Agnes in Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet.
Buckley, who made history as the first-ever Irish actress to win in this category, was visibly moved as she took the stage on Mother’s Day in the UK.
"I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart," she remarked, her voice thick with emotion. "We all come from a lineage of women who continue to create against all odds; thank you for recognising me in this role."
Her performance, which has been credited with reviving global interest in historical drama, served as the emotional anchor for a film that many critics called the most poignant of the year.
A Cultural Phenomenon: K-Pop Demon Hunters
The animated category saw a groundbreaking victory for Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation’s K-Pop Demon Hunters, which claimed Best Animated Feature.
Director Maggie Kang, sharing the stage with co-director Chris Appelhans and producer Michelle Wong, delivered a tearful speech that resonated deeply with the global audience.
"For those of you who look like me, I'm so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this," Kang stated, dedicating the award to Korea and Koreans everywhere.
The night was a double victory for the team, as the film’s smash hit "Golden" also won Best Original Song, marking the first time a K-pop track has ever received an Academy Award.
Impressive Moments and Skits
The ceremony, hosted by a sharp-witted Conan O'Brien, was peppered with viral highlights:
A "Devil Wears Prada" Reunion: Anna Wintour joined Anne Hathaway on stage to present the awards for Costume Design and Makeup. When Hathaway playfully asked if Wintour liked her dress, the fashion icon dryly replied, "Here are the nominees," to roars of laughter from the crowd.
The Headlock: In perhaps the most energetic moment of the night, actress Teyana Taylor jubilantly put Paul Thomas Anderson in a playful headlock as they made their way to the stage for the Best Picture announcement.
A First for Casting: The inaugural award for Best Casting was presented to Cassandra Kulukundis for One Battle After Another, marking the first new category added to the Oscars in over two decades.
The evening concluded with a call to action from Norwegian director Joachim Trier, who won International Feature for Sentimental Value.
"All adults are responsible for all children," Trier said, urging the global creative community to look toward the future with empathy.
98th Academy Awards: Full Winners List
General Categories
Best Picture: One Battle After Another
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
Best Actor in a Leading Role: Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
Best Actress in a Leading Role: Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Sean Penn — One Battle After Another
Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Amy Madigan — Weapons
Writing & Music
Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler — Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson — Sinners
Best Original Song: "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters (Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, and Teddy Park)
Technical Achievements
Best Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw — Sinners
Best Film Editing: Andy Jurgensen — One Battle After Another
Best Production Design: Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau — Frankenstein
Best Costume Design: Kate Hawley — Frankenstein
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey — Frankenstein
Best Sound: Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, and Juan Peralta — F1
Best Visual Effects: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett — Avatar: Fire and Ash
Best Casting (Inaugural Year): Cassandra Kulukundis — One Battle After Another
Animated & International
Best Animated Feature Film: KPop Demon Hunters
Best International Feature Film: Sentimental Value (Norway)
Best Documentary Feature Film: Mr. Nobody Against Putin
Best Documentary Short Film: All the Empty Rooms
Best Animated Short Film: The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Best Live Action Short Film: (TIE) The Singers AND Two People Exchanging Saliva
Night at a Glance