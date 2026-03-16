Paul Thomas Anderson and ‘One Battle After Another’ Triumph at the 98th Academy Awards

MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2026

A historic night in Los Angeles sees Michael B. Jordan and Jessie Buckley claim top acting honours while Paul Thomas Anderson finally breaks his Oscar "curse"

  • Paul Thomas Anderson's film, One Battle After Another, was the night's biggest winner, securing six Oscars including Best Picture.
  • After eleven previous nominations without a win, Paul Thomas Anderson won his first-ever Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.
  • The film's other major awards included Best Supporting Actor, Best Film Editing, and the inaugural Oscar for Best Casting.

 

 

A historic night in Los Angeles sees Michael B. Jordan and Jessie Buckley claim top acting honours while Paul Thomas Anderson finally breaks his Oscar "curse".

 

 

The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles witnessed a night of long-awaited coronations and historic firsts on Sunday as the 98th Academy Awards celebrated the finest in cinema. 

 

Paul Thomas Anderson’s political dark comedy, One Battle After Another, emerged as the evening’s heavy hitter, securing six Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

 

 

 

A Career Milestone for PTA

After eleven previous nominations and decades as a critical darling, Paul Thomas Anderson finally took to the stage to collect his first-ever Academy Awards. His acceptance speech for Best Director was marked by both wit and poignancy.

 

"You make a guy work hard for one of these," Anderson joked, acknowledging his long history of near-misses.

 

He later struck a more emotional tone, dedicating the win to his family: "I wrote this movie for my kids to say sorry for the housekeeping mess that we left in this world... but also with the encouragement that they will be the generation that brings us some common sense and decency."
 

 

 

Michael B. Jordan

 

Historic Wins for 'Sinners'

While One Battle After Another took the top prize, Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller Sinners made a lasting impact.

 

Michael B. Jordan delivered one of the night’s most moving moments, winning Best Actor for his dual role. Jordan, visibly stunned by a standing ovation, reflected on his journey from a child actor to the Oscar stage.

 

"God is good," Jordan began, giving a heartfelt shoutout to his father who flew in from Ghana.

 

He concluded with a pledge to his peers and the audience: "This ride has been unbelievable. Thank you for making me feel seen. I promise to keep stepping up."

 

In another milestone for the film, Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history as the first-ever woman to win Best Cinematography, breaking a 98-year glass ceiling in the category.

 

 

Jessie Buckley \

 

 

Historic Milestone for Jessie Buckley

In a night of emotional triumphs, Jessie Buckley secured the Best Actress Oscar for her gut-wrenching portrayal of Agnes in Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet.

 

Buckley, who made history as the first-ever Irish actress to win in this category, was visibly moved as she took the stage on Mother’s Day in the UK.

 

"I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart," she remarked, her voice thick with emotion. "We all come from a lineage of women who continue to create against all odds; thank you for recognising me in this role."

 

Her performance, which has been credited with reviving global interest in historical drama, served as the emotional anchor for a film that many critics called the most poignant of the year.

 

 

 

Paul Thomas Anderson and ‘One Battle After Another’ Triumph at the 98th Academy Awards

 

A Cultural Phenomenon: K-Pop Demon Hunters

The animated category saw a groundbreaking victory for Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation’s K-Pop Demon Hunters, which claimed Best Animated Feature.

 

Director Maggie Kang, sharing the stage with co-director Chris Appelhans and producer Michelle Wong, delivered a tearful speech that resonated deeply with the global audience.

 

"For those of you who look like me, I'm so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this," Kang stated, dedicating the award to Korea and Koreans everywhere.

 

The night was a double victory for the team, as the film’s smash hit "Golden" also won Best Original Song, marking the first time a K-pop track has ever received an Academy Award.

 

 

Paul Thomas Anderson and ‘One Battle After Another’ Triumph at the 98th Academy Awards

 

Impressive Moments and Skits

The ceremony, hosted by a sharp-witted Conan O'Brien, was peppered with viral highlights:

 

A "Devil Wears Prada" Reunion: Anna Wintour joined Anne Hathaway on stage to present the awards for Costume Design and Makeup. When Hathaway playfully asked if Wintour liked her dress, the fashion icon dryly replied, "Here are the nominees," to roars of laughter from the crowd.

 

The Headlock: In perhaps the most energetic moment of the night, actress Teyana Taylor jubilantly put Paul Thomas Anderson in a playful headlock as they made their way to the stage for the Best Picture announcement.

 

A First for Casting: The inaugural award for Best Casting was presented to Cassandra Kulukundis for One Battle After Another, marking the first new category added to the Oscars in over two decades.

 

The evening concluded with a call to action from Norwegian director Joachim Trier, who won International Feature for Sentimental Value.

 

"All adults are responsible for all children," Trier said, urging the global creative community to look toward the future with empathy.

 

 

 

 

Paul Thomas Anderson and ‘One Battle After Another’ Triumph at the 98th Academy Awards

 

98th Academy Awards: Full Winners List

General Categories

Best Picture: One Battle After Another

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Michael B. Jordan — Sinners

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Jessie Buckley — Hamnet

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Sean Penn — One Battle After Another

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Amy Madigan — Weapons

 

 

 

Paul Thomas Anderson and ‘One Battle After Another’ Triumph at the 98th Academy Awards

 

Writing & Music

Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler — Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson — Sinners

Best Original Song: "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters (Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, and Teddy Park)

 

 

 

Paul Thomas Anderson and ‘One Battle After Another’ Triumph at the 98th Academy Awards

 

 

Technical Achievements

Best Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw — Sinners

Best Film Editing: Andy Jurgensen — One Battle After Another

Best Production Design: Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau — Frankenstein

Best Costume Design: Kate Hawley — Frankenstein

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey — Frankenstein

Best Sound: Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, and Juan Peralta — F1

Best Visual Effects: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett — Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Casting (Inaugural Year): Cassandra Kulukundis — One Battle After Another

 

 

 

Paul Thomas Anderson and ‘One Battle After Another’ Triumph at the 98th Academy Awards

 

Animated & International
 

Best Animated Feature Film: KPop Demon Hunters

Best International Feature Film: Sentimental Value (Norway)

Best Documentary Feature Film: Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Best Documentary Short Film: All the Empty Rooms

Best Animated Short Film: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best Live Action Short Film: (TIE) The Singers AND Two People Exchanging Saliva

 

 

Night at a Glance
 

  • One Battle After Another: 6 Wins (including Best Picture)
  • Sinners: 4 Wins
  • Frankenstein: 3 Wins
     
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