Paul Thomas Anderson and ‘One Battle After Another’ Triumph at the 98th Academy Awards

A historic night in Los Angeles sees Michael B. Jordan and Jessie Buckley claim top acting honours while Paul Thomas Anderson finally breaks his Oscar "curse".

The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles witnessed a night of long-awaited coronations and historic firsts on Sunday as the 98th Academy Awards celebrated the finest in cinema.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s political dark comedy, One Battle After Another, emerged as the evening’s heavy hitter, securing six Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

A Career Milestone for PTA

After eleven previous nominations and decades as a critical darling, Paul Thomas Anderson finally took to the stage to collect his first-ever Academy Awards. His acceptance speech for Best Director was marked by both wit and poignancy.

"You make a guy work hard for one of these," Anderson joked, acknowledging his long history of near-misses.

He later struck a more emotional tone, dedicating the win to his family: "I wrote this movie for my kids to say sorry for the housekeeping mess that we left in this world... but also with the encouragement that they will be the generation that brings us some common sense and decency."

