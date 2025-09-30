Bangkok International Film Festival 2025 opens in grand return after 16 years

The Bangkok International Film Festival 2025 (BKKIFF 2025) has made a grand return after more than 16 years, positioning itself as Asia’s platform for contemporary cinema and culture. The festival offers new experiences for all audiences, including film enthusiasts, industry professionals, directors, actors, academics, youth, and students aspiring to enter the field.
BKKIFF 2025 is more than a film festival; it is a learning space and public cultural platform aimed at expanding knowledge, opening new perspectives, and creating economic opportunities while connecting the Thai film industry to the global stage.
The festival runs from September 27 to October 15, 2025 across Bangkok, featuring over 200 films from 40 countries, including feature films, shorts, documentaries, animation, and carefully curated competition programmes reflecting fresh perspectives and inspiration from established and emerging filmmakers.
The opening film, “Death Whisperer 3”, showcases Thai cinema to an international audience and underscores BKKIFF 2025 as a platform to propel Thai films globally. The festival also features international films selected from major events such as Cannes, Venice, and Berlin, marking their first screening in Bangkok, as well as World Cinema programmes highlighting outstanding films from all continents.
Special screenings include rare classics, offering audiences diverse cinematic perspectives:
The festival also features a Thai Showcase, highlighting contemporary Thai directors and reinforcing the creative strength of Thailand’s film industry as it advances on the global stage.
Donsaron Kovitvanitcha, Director of BKKIFF 2025, stated:
“The core purpose of BKKIFF 2025 is to create a platform where cinema is not just entertainment, but a force for perspective, social dialogue, and tangible change — culturally, economically, and through international collaboration. We want BKKIFF to be a festival that everyone anticipates and a key milestone for Asian cinema.” The ultimate goal is to raise standards to match the world’s leading international film festivals, leveraging cooperation across government, private sector, and all those passionate about the art of cinema.
BKKIFF 2025 also aims to be a launchpad for industry linkage, turning film into an economic driver connected to tourism, hotels, restaurants, and cultural services, boosting economic circulation and promoting Thailand positively. The participation of directors, actors, and filmmakers from around the world facilitates knowledge exchange, international collaboration, and future opportunities for filming and co-productions.
Festival highlights include:
The event strengthens Thailand’s film industry while providing Thai actors, directors, and crews the chance to showcase their talent internationally, build networks, and pursue co-productions abroad.
In the coming weeks, Bangkok will transform into a “City of Cinema”, combining dreams, creativity, and new opportunities for filmmakers worldwide. BKKIFF 2025 is not just a return — it is a declaration of Thailand’s potential as a cultural and cinematic hub in Asia.
The Bangkok International Film Festival 2025 runs from September 27 to October 15, 2025. For more information, visit Facebook: BKKIFFofficial.