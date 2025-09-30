Bangkok International Film Festival 2025 opens in grand return after 16 years



A Milestone for Asian Cinema

Donsaron Kovitvanitcha, Director of BKKIFF 2025, stated:

“The core purpose of BKKIFF 2025 is to create a platform where cinema is not just entertainment, but a force for perspective, social dialogue, and tangible change — culturally, economically, and through international collaboration. We want BKKIFF to be a festival that everyone anticipates and a key milestone for Asian cinema.” The ultimate goal is to raise standards to match the world’s leading international film festivals, leveraging cooperation across government, private sector, and all those passionate about the art of cinema.

BKKIFF 2025 also aims to be a launchpad for industry linkage, turning film into an economic driver connected to tourism, hotels, restaurants, and cultural services, boosting economic circulation and promoting Thailand positively. The participation of directors, actors, and filmmakers from around the world facilitates knowledge exchange, international collaboration, and future opportunities for filming and co-productions.

Festival highlights include:

International Film Market: a hub for filmmakers, distributors, and investors from over 50 companies, creating regional and global business opportunities

a hub for filmmakers, distributors, and investors from over 50 companies, creating regional and global business opportunities Seminars and masterclasses: featuring leading directors, actors, and experts sharing direct knowledge and experience with Thai filmmakers

featuring leading directors, actors, and experts sharing direct knowledge and experience with Thai filmmakers Short film competitions: providing young creatives a platform to showcase contemporary ideas

providing young creatives a platform to showcase contemporary ideas Asian Project Pitching and Thai Project Pitching: opportunities for creators to present projects to Thai and international investors, competing for total prizes over US$25,000

opportunities for creators to present projects to Thai and international investors, competing for total prizes over US$25,000 Creative business networking: linking films to tourism, hotels, restaurants, and cultural services for tangible economic opportunities

linking films to tourism, hotels, restaurants, and cultural services for tangible economic opportunities Appearances by world-class directors and actors, engaging closely with audiences

The event strengthens Thailand’s film industry while providing Thai actors, directors, and crews the chance to showcase their talent internationally, build networks, and pursue co-productions abroad.

In the coming weeks, Bangkok will transform into a “City of Cinema”, combining dreams, creativity, and new opportunities for filmmakers worldwide. BKKIFF 2025 is not just a return — it is a declaration of Thailand’s potential as a cultural and cinematic hub in Asia.

The Bangkok International Film Festival 2025 runs from September 27 to October 15, 2025. For more information, visit Facebook: BKKIFFofficial.