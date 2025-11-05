“A Useful Ghost” misses Oscar bid after submission mishap, 185 Films explains

Following widespread shock in the Thai film industry, 185 Films Co., Ltd., the production company behind “A Useful Ghost”, has issued an official statement explaining why the acclaimed film was not listed for Oscar consideration despite being selected as Thailand’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.
The film, which made history as the first Thai film to win the Grand Prize (Grand Prix) in the Semaine de la Critique section at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, had been expected to represent Thailand internationally.
In its statement released on November 4, 185 Films revealed that the omission occurred due to a communication and coordination error between the parties assigned to handle the submission process. The issue arose within the scope of responsibilities between the film’s international distributor and the representatives tasked with submitting materials to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). As a result, incomplete information was submitted before the deadline, rendering the film ineligible for consideration.
“Once we became aware of the issue, all parties involved immediately contacted the Academy to clarify the situation and requested a review of the decision,” the company stated.
185 Films emphasised its professionalism and longstanding compliance with international film regulations and competition standards, noting that “A Useful Ghost” had already secured distribution in multiple countries. Despite the company’s appeal, the Academy upheld its original decision, which 185 Films said it fully respects and accepts.
“We deeply regret what has happened and sincerely apologise to the Federation of National Film Associations of Thailand, the selection committee, Thai film industry professionals, producers, international distributors, cast and crew, and our Thai audience who have supported this film from the beginning,” the statement concluded.
Directed by Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke, “A Useful Ghost” marks his feature-length directorial debut and stars Davika Hoorne, Apasiri Nitibhon, and Witsarut Himmarat.