“A Useful Ghost” misses Oscar bid after submission mishap, 185 Films explains

Following widespread shock in the Thai film industry, 185 Films Co., Ltd., the production company behind “A Useful Ghost”, has issued an official statement explaining why the acclaimed film was not listed for Oscar consideration despite being selected as Thailand’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film, which made history as the first Thai film to win the Grand Prize (Grand Prix) in the Semaine de la Critique section at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, had been expected to represent Thailand internationally.

In its statement released on November 4, 185 Films revealed that the omission occurred due to a communication and coordination error between the parties assigned to handle the submission process. The issue arose within the scope of responsibilities between the film’s international distributor and the representatives tasked with submitting materials to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). As a result, incomplete information was submitted before the deadline, rendering the film ineligible for consideration.

“Once we became aware of the issue, all parties involved immediately contacted the Academy to clarify the situation and requested a review of the decision,” the company stated.