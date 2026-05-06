Thai regulators halt canned fish factory over false-label claims

Thai food and consumer protection authorities have ordered a canned fish factory in Samut Sakhon to suspend production after an online controversy over allegedly misleading canned fish products.

The inspection on May 6, 2026, followed a viral social media case involving canned fish that consumers claimed did not match its label. The government moved to restore public confidence, with Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, leading officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Samut Sakhon Provincial Public Health Office and the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) to inspect the factory.





Supamas, who oversees the OCPB, said during the inspection that consumer rights protection was an urgent government priority. She said she wanted to see the production process first-hand.

She said the company’s reported move to compensate the person who posted the clip and ask for its removal was only a short-term response to an individual case.

The wider issue, she said, was whether the product was “not as advertised”, which would clearly violate consumer rights. If a label stated that the product contained mackerel but the can instead contained tilapia or another type of fish, consumers would be misled over a key aspect of the product.