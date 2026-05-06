Thai regulators halt canned fish factory over false-label claims

Thai food and consumer protection authorities have ordered a canned fish factory in Samut Sakhon to suspend production after an online controversy over allegedly misleading canned fish products.
The inspection on May 6, 2026, followed a viral social media case involving canned fish that consumers claimed did not match its label. The government moved to restore public confidence, with Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, leading officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Samut Sakhon Provincial Public Health Office and the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) to inspect the factory.
Supamas, who oversees the OCPB, said during the inspection that consumer rights protection was an urgent government priority. She said she wanted to see the production process first-hand.
She said the company’s reported move to compensate the person who posted the clip and ask for its removal was only a short-term response to an individual case.
The wider issue, she said, was whether the product was “not as advertised”, which would clearly violate consumer rights. If a label stated that the product contained mackerel but the can instead contained tilapia or another type of fish, consumers would be misled over a key aspect of the product.
Supamas said the case affected public trust nationwide and that the OCPB would investigate the facts to protect other consumers who may already have bought the product. The agency will work closely with the FDA to enforce the law fully.
“Consumer safety and confidence are at the heart of consumer rights protection. We will take every measure to uphold these standards so that people receive quality, safe products and services at fair prices. Consumers who suffer damage have the right to have their case considered and to receive compensation under the basic rights provided by the Consumer Protection Act,” Supamas said.
FDA secretary-general Supattra Boonserm said the FDA had ordered production to be suspended and had collected samples for species identification by the Department of Fisheries.
Officials inspected Srirungngam Foods Co Ltd and found that the production site did not meet Good Manufacturing Practice standards, raising hygiene concerns. They also found products that used a different type of fish, as reported.
Authorities seized 12,760 cans of Botan brand mackerel in tomato sauce, food serial number 74-1-13654-1-0002, together with other brands found at the factory. Another 250 cans found at retail locations were also seized for investigation.
Supattra said using a different fish from the one approved and declared on the label was deceptive and could be considered “fake food” under the Food Act B.E. 2522. The offence carries a prison term of six months to 10 years and a fine of 5,000 to 100,000 baht.
Incorrect labelling that misleads consumers over essential product information carries a fine of up to 30,000 baht. Failure to meet legal standards for food production premises carries a fine of up to 10,000 baht.
She urged all manufacturers to operate ethically, warning that such conduct not only deceives consumers but also damages confidence in Thailand’s food industry.
Supattra also warned food operators nationwide that cutting costs by changing ingredients without informing consumers was illegal and risked damaging the reputation of Thailand’s food industry on the global stage.