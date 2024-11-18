Thai tuna industry commits to sustainable fishing, local sourcing

The Thai Tuna Industry Association and the Fishing Net Association (Thailand) have reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable fishing practices and local sourcing by signing a second memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday.

The agreement aims to purchase more than 50,000 tons of O-fish (black O-fish, O-lai-O-tube) from Thai fishing boats operating in Thai waters, valued at about 2 billion baht.

This collaboration, witnessed by the Department of Fisheries, underscores the industry’s dedication to supporting local fishermen and adhering to international sustainability standards.

Key points of the MoU: