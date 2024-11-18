Thai tuna industry commits to sustainable fishing, local sourcing

The Thai Tuna Industry Association and the Fishing Net Association (Thailand) have reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable fishing practices and local sourcing by signing a second memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday.
The agreement aims to purchase more than 50,000 tons of O-fish (black O-fish, O-lai-O-tube) from Thai fishing boats operating in Thai waters, valued at about 2 billion baht.
This collaboration, witnessed by the Department of Fisheries, underscores the industry’s dedication to supporting local fishermen and adhering to international sustainability standards.
Key points of the MoU:
Dr Chanintr Chalisarapong, president of the Thai Tuna Industry Association, highlighted the association's commitment to supporting Thai fishermen and ensuring fair practices throughout the supply chain. He emphasised the importance of adapting to international market demands while maintaining sustainability.
Nukorn Tareerattanawiboon, president of the Association of Purse Seine Fishery (Thailand), expressed optimism about the MoU, hoping it would encourage more businesses to prioritise sourcing fish from Thai boats.
He also suggested that the Thai Tuna Industry Association consider purchasing sardines and mackerel from Thai fishing vessels to stabilise prices further and support the local fishing industry.
This collaboration between the two associations is seen as representing a significant step forward for the Thai tuna industry, demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainable fishing, social responsibility, and economic growth.