Thai tuna industry commits to sustainable fishing, local sourcing

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2024

MoU underscores dedication to supporting local fishermen and adhering to international sustainability standards

 

The Thai Tuna Industry Association and the Fishing Net Association (Thailand) have reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable fishing practices and local sourcing by signing a second memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday.

The agreement aims to purchase more than 50,000 tons of O-fish (black O-fish, O-lai-O-tube) from Thai fishing boats operating in Thai waters, valued at about 2 billion baht. 

This collaboration, witnessed by the Department of Fisheries, underscores the industry’s dedication to supporting local fishermen and adhering to international sustainability standards.

Key points of the MoU:

  • Sustainable Fishing: Both associations have pledged to uphold sustainable fishing practices, ensuring that all fish products are sourced responsibly and comply with international regulations, including those targeting IUU (illegal, unreported, and unregulated) fishing.
  • Traceability and Transparency: The agreement emphasises the importance of traceability and transparency in the supply chain, from the fishing vessel to the consumer. This ensures that products are sourced ethically and meet quality standards.
  • Fair Pricing: The associations have committed to fair pricing for fishermen, balancing the interests of both producers and consumers.
  • Supporting Local Economy: By purchasing directly from Thai fishing boats, the industry aims to stimulate the local economy and provide sustainable livelihoods for fishing communities.
     

 

Dr Chanintr Chalisarapong

 

Dr Chanintr Chalisarapong, president of the Thai Tuna Industry Association, highlighted the association's commitment to supporting Thai fishermen and ensuring fair practices throughout the supply chain. He emphasised the importance of adapting to international market demands while maintaining sustainability.

Nukorn Tareerattanawiboon, president of the Association of Purse Seine Fishery (Thailand), expressed optimism about the MoU, hoping it would encourage more businesses to prioritise sourcing fish from Thai boats. 

He also suggested that the Thai Tuna Industry Association consider purchasing sardines and mackerel from Thai fishing vessels to stabilise prices further and support the local fishing industry.

 

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Fisheries Bancha Sukkaew

 

This collaboration between the two associations is seen as representing a significant step forward for the Thai tuna industry, demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainable fishing, social responsibility, and economic growth. 
 

