PTT Mobilises Emergency Energy Strategy as Domestic Fuel Demand Triples

National energy giant pivots to African and American crude imports and ramps up LNG supplies to counter Middle East supply chain disruptions.
Thailand’s energy titan, PTT, has moved to reassure the public that the nation’s fuel and gas reserves remain robust despite the worsening geopolitical climate in the Middle East.
As tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel continue to destabilise global markets, PTT has activated a comprehensive contingency plan to diversify its supply routes and safeguard domestic energy security.
To mitigate risks associated with the Strait of Hormuz, PTT’s international trading arms are rerouting shipments and increasing crude oil imports from alternative sources in Africa and the Americas.
These measures are designed to ensure that the group’s refineries—which provide more than 60% of the country’s petroleum products—maintain uninterrupted production.
The company has also adjusted its natural gas strategy, requesting that offshore producers in the Gulf of Thailand and Myanmar delay scheduled maintenance and maximise output.
Furthermore, PTT is securing additional shipments of Spot LNG to compensate for any potential shortfalls in the international market.
On the retail front, PTT Stations have reported an extraordinary surge in demand, with fuel sales jumping by up to three times the usual volume.
This spike has led to temporary "dry spells" at certain forecourts as logistics teams struggle to keep pace.
PTT and its retail subsidiary, OR, have mobilised their transport fleet to operate around the clock, with tankers arriving at stations every 12 to 24 hours.
PTT's statement urged consumers to remain calm, stating: "We request the public’s cooperation in using energy efficiently and, crucially, to avoid panic-buying or hoarding fuel."
The company confirmed that stocks are sufficient and that every effort is being made to return distribution to normal levels across its nationwide network.