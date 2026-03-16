PTT Mobilises Emergency Energy Strategy as Domestic Fuel Demand Triples

National energy giant pivots to African and American crude imports and ramps up LNG supplies to counter Middle East supply chain disruptions.



Thailand’s energy titan, PTT, has moved to reassure the public that the nation’s fuel and gas reserves remain robust despite the worsening geopolitical climate in the Middle East.

As tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel continue to destabilise global markets, PTT has activated a comprehensive contingency plan to diversify its supply routes and safeguard domestic energy security.

To mitigate risks associated with the Strait of Hormuz, PTT’s international trading arms are rerouting shipments and increasing crude oil imports from alternative sources in Africa and the Americas.

These measures are designed to ensure that the group’s refineries—which provide more than 60% of the country’s petroleum products—maintain uninterrupted production.

