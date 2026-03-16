ASEAN states working on fuel-sharing deal

Voluntary basis

Sharing under Apsa, however, is done on a voluntary and commercial basis because these countries’ exports are often tied up in long-term commercial contracts. This means a distressed country such as the Philippines must still pay market rates, which are currently spiked by the ongoing war.

Based on the Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau, petroleum product demand among the country’s different industries reached 184.5 million barrels in 2024.

Asean is highly vulnerable to Middle East tensions as most of its crude oil and a significant share of its liquefied natural gas are imported from that region.

Governments and businesses across Southeast Asia are scrambling to stave off energy shortages as the Strait of Hormuz remains shut to maritime traffic amid the Iran War.

While Asean governments have directly intervened by enforcing price caps to stabilise fuel prices, such was not the case for the Philippines, whose oil industry remains deregulated in accordance with a 1998 law.

Local oil companies set their own prices based on global crude oil prices, foreign exchange rates, and shipping and refining costs.

Congress is rushing to pass a law giving the President emergency powers to suspend the excise on fuel products as crude prices continue to rise.

The move is projected to reduce the price of gasoline by P10 per litre, while the price of diesel could be reduced by P6 per litre.

‘Fundamentally regressive’

Policy think tank Action for Economic Reforms (AER), however, warned that suspending fuel taxes would mostly benefit higher-income households, who account for a bulk of the country’s fuel consumption.

It said a better solution is for the government to provide targeted support to essential sectors.

“The government would be sacrificing large amounts of public revenue primarily to subsidise the fuel consumption of wealthier households,” AER said in a statement on Thursday. “The more sensible approach is targeted and temporary support for essential sectors that directly affect lower-income groups, particularly public transportation.”

Citing data from the Department of Finance (DOF), AER noted that suspending fuel excise could result in P135 billion worth of revenue losses from May to December alone, significantly weakening fiscal space “at a time when the country is already facing mounting budget pressures.”

The proposed suspension would also be “fundamentally regressive” since it would mostly benefit higher-income households who account for a “disproportionate” share of fuel consumption, according to the group.

DOF estimates show that the top 10 per cent of the richest households account for around 48.8 per cent of the country’s total fuel consumption, while the bottom 50 per cent consume just about 13.9 per cent.

Moreover, only around 6 per cent of Filipino households own a car, which means the majority of the population would receive little direct benefit from the policy, AER said.

Asia News Network