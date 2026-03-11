Super El Niño could bring severe drought to ASEAN and push 2027 to record heat

Impacts around the world

Super El Niño is expected to disrupt weather patterns worldwide, especially in Southeast Asia and Australia, which are likely to face severe and prolonged drought.

Lower-than-normal rainfall will directly affect food security and agricultural output, particularly in countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and Papua New Guinea, which have previously suffered heavy damage from El Niño events.

Extremely dry conditions will also raise the risk of large-scale wildfires that are much harder to control.

By contrast, parts of South America, such as Peru and Ecuador, are expected to experience unusually heavy rainfall and flash floods. This is because much warmer sea surface temperatures cause massive evaporation and the formation of large rain clouds near the coast.

Southern US states and areas along the Gulf of Mexico are also likely to see increased rainfall and a higher flood risk during winter.

At the same time, Super El Niño creates what is known as wind shear in the atmosphere over the Atlantic Ocean, which disrupts the formation and development of hurricanes, resulting in fewer storms.

The opposite applies in the Pacific, where warmer ocean waters are expected to fuel more frequent and more intense typhoons affecting Hawaii, the Philippines, China and Japan.

Meanwhile, Super El Niño is a major cause of widespread coral bleaching, as sea temperatures rise beyond the limits that corals can tolerate.

Large numbers of fish and marine animals may also die because the cold, nutrient-rich waters off the coast of South America disappear, disrupting the marine food chain and affecting the fishing industry and regional economies.

Although many signs point to a Super El Niño becoming highly likely, experts still warn that forecasting remains uncertain because of the so-called “spring prediction barrier”.

Michelle L’Heureux, NOAA’s lead forecaster, said that model accuracy in the early part of the year is often lower than it is by June. She cited 2014 as an example, when models predicted a major El Niño that ultimately failed to materialise because the westerly wind bursts suddenly stalled.

Preparing for a Super El Niño requires continuous readiness and close monitoring. Governments and relevant agencies need to use advance forecasts to assess risks and plan disaster mitigation measures.

Water resource management is the most urgent priority in drought-prone areas, while flood-prone regions must ensure drainage systems and evacuation plans are ready to cope with rainfall that may be far heavier than expected.

The agricultural sector is likely to be the hardest hit and most directly affected. Farmers should be supported with information to help adjust planting calendars or choose crop varieties that can withstand extreme weather.

In major urban areas, authorities must also prepare for heatwaves, which may affect public health, particularly among vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children, as this year’s heat is expected to be more intense and longer-lasting than normal.

Global climate change has made El Niño more complex and harder to predict. The differing impacts seen in each region, such as drought in India but possibly heavy rainfall in California, reflect the interconnected nature of the global climate system.

For that reason, building international cooperation networks to share data and resources is essential in confronting this challenge.

Ultimately, while we may not be able to stop a Super El Niño from happening, understanding its causes and likely effects can help us adapt and reduce losses more effectively.

Expert views and close monitoring of climate models will be key to guiding the world through the looming heat disaster. Awareness of the problem and preparedness from today onwards remain the best defence humanity has against the increasingly severe volatility of nature.