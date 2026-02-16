El Niño 2026 could arrive early, raising Thailand’s heatwave risk from March to May

Dr Witsanu Attavanich, an associate professor of economics at Kasetsart University and an expert in resource, environmental and climate-change economics, provided an update on Thailand’s flood-drought outlook as of February 16, 2026, saying the country has entered the “mid-phase” of the El Niño phenomenon and is likely to shift into a full El Niño by May 2026—earlier than previously expected. He said the event could persist until at least February 2027.

He warned the shift could raise Thailand’s exposure to heat hazards, dry spells, and more variable rainfall across multiple regions. During the hot season from March to May 2026, temperatures nationwide are expected to remain above average, with elevated heat continuing through August 2026. The South and the lower Eastern region face a higher heatwave risk than other areas.