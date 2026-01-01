El Niño signals for 2026 raise risk of brushing the 1.5°C threshold

Weather analysts are detecting early signs that El Niño may return in the equatorial Pacific, with a clearer signal expected in the second half of 2026 and potentially lasting into the Northern Hemisphere winter of 2026–2027.

Such a development could amplify the current warming trend and increase the risk of heatwaves, drought and wildfires in many regions worldwide.

The equatorial Pacific is showing initial indications of a possible shift back towards El Niño conditions, which could emerge in the latter half of 2026 and peak during the Northern Hemisphere winter, according to climate analysts.

Scientists warn that a renewed El Niño could further reinforce the upward trend in global temperatures.