Impact of El Nino on Malaysia, Sumatra and south Thailand

The impact should be viewed collectively with Peninsular Malaysia, Sumatra and South Thailand as one unit, while Borneo could be viewed as a separate unit, said Prof Datuk Dr Azizan Abu Samah.

The Institute of Ocean and Earth Sciences senior research fellow said Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia should not be viewed as individual countries when studying the impact of El Nino.

“This way, you can better observe changes in the monsoon, especially the north-east monsoon in the southern part of the South China Sea.“As it is, the north-east monsoon in this area has intensified since the 90s.“This results in stronger winds, which translate to more rain and greater erosion, especially in localities on the east coast facing the South China Sea,” he said.