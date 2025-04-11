Apple releases update enabling emergency alerts for Thai iPhone users

FRIDAY, APRIL 11, 2025

Apple has officially released an update that enables iPhone users in Thailand to receive emergency alerts through the Cell Broadcast system and Amber Alerts.

This update follows trials of the Cell Broadcast system by Thai mobile operators AIS and True-dtac to enable users in Thailand to receive immediate alerts in the event of emergencies such as earthquakes, floods or other unforeseen incidents.

Previously, Android smartphones in Thailand could already receive these alerts, while iPhones were not fully supported due to the need for a Carrier Profile update from Apple.

Now, Apple has officially released an update allowing iPhone users in Thailand to receive emergency alerts via Cell Broadcast and Amber Alerts.

How to update your Carrier Profile to support Cell Broadcast emergency alerts:

  • Go to “Settings”
  • Tap “General”
  • Select “About”
  • Wait a moment— a pop-up will appear saying “Carrier Settings Update: New settings required for your device have been installed”

How to check if your iPhone now supports Cell Broadcast:

  • Go to “Settings”
  • Select “Notifications”
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Look for the section titled “TH-ALERT”

You should see options for Amber Alerts and Emergency Alerts, which will be enabled by default.

This update marks a significant step forward in ensuring Thai iPhone users receive timely warnings in the event of natural disasters or other potential threats.

Apple has also announced that iOS 18 users with Thai SIM cards will begin to automatically support the Cell Broadcast system starting next week.

 

