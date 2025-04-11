Apple releases update enabling emergency alerts for Thai iPhone users

This update follows trials of the Cell Broadcast system by Thai mobile operators AIS and True-dtac to enable users in Thailand to receive immediate alerts in the event of emergencies such as earthquakes, floods or other unforeseen incidents.

Previously, Android smartphones in Thailand could already receive these alerts, while iPhones were not fully supported due to the need for a Carrier Profile update from Apple.

Now, Apple has officially released an update allowing iPhone users in Thailand to receive emergency alerts via Cell Broadcast and Amber Alerts.