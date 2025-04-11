Japan PM Ishiba orders task force on US tariff talks

The task force will be co-chaired by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi and Akazawa, and will be composed mainly of members from the Foreign Ministry and the Industry Ministry.
"It is essential for the government to respond as a whole," Ishiba told Akazawa at a meeting at the prime minister's office.
The prime minister plans to send Akazawa to the United States as early as next week for talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Ishiba asked Akazawa to "hold discussions with the US side to explore a broad range of cooperation that benefits both Japan and the United States."
"We will do everything we can to achieve good results by giving the issue the highest priority," Akazawa said.
Masaki Ogushi, state minister at the Cabinet Office, and Isato Kunisada, parliamentary vice minister at the agency, who are in charge of supporting Akazawa, also attended the meeting.
The government later held the second meeting of its comprehensive response headquarters, at which Ishiba instructed all cabinet ministers to engage fully in assessing the impact of the tariffs and to step up efforts to seek a review of the measures.
"We will build an all-Japan organizational system beyond the framework of ministries and agencies to negotiate with the United States and take necessary measures for domestic industries," Ishiba said.
Japan, US top tariff negotiators to meet Thursday
Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa will meet with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in the United States on Thursday Japan time to discuss US President Donald Trump's tariffs, Japanese government officials said Friday.
"It's a very heavy responsibility, but I'll do my best and achieve good results," Akazawa, who is in charge of tariff negotiations with the United States, told a press conference.
Akazawa said that he would discuss nontariff barriers and exchange rates if the US side takes up the topics.
"We will build an all-Japan organizational system beyond the framework of ministries and agencies to negotiate with the United States and take necessary measures for domestic industries," Ishiba told a meeting with his cabinet ministers.
Ishiba instructed ministers to take necessary steps, including assessing the impact of the tariffs and considering ways to support the finances of domestic companies.
