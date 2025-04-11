Japan PM Ishiba orders task force on US tariff talks

The task force will be co-chaired by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi and Akazawa, and will be composed mainly of members from the Foreign Ministry and the Industry Ministry.

"It is essential for the government to respond as a whole," Ishiba told Akazawa at a meeting at the prime minister's office.

The prime minister plans to send Akazawa to the United States as early as next week for talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Ishiba asked Akazawa to "hold discussions with the US side to explore a broad range of cooperation that benefits both Japan and the United States."

"We will do everything we can to achieve good results by giving the issue the highest priority," Akazawa said.

Masaki Ogushi, state minister at the Cabinet Office, and Isato Kunisada, parliamentary vice minister at the agency, who are in charge of supporting Akazawa, also attended the meeting.

The government later held the second meeting of its comprehensive response headquarters, at which Ishiba instructed all cabinet ministers to engage fully in assessing the impact of the tariffs and to step up efforts to seek a review of the measures.