Bangkok junior ambassadors to fly to Yachiyo for cultural exchange

The event was also attended by Somrudee Lansucheep, Deputy Director of the Education Department, along with other department executives, at Suthat Room, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Phra Nakhon district.
The Deputy Permanent Secretary expressed his admiration for the talent, dedication and self-worth of each ambassador. He emphasised that becoming a junior ambassador — a cultural envoy representing Bangkok in Yachiyo — requires determination, effort and the ability to showcase one’s unique strengths.
He encouraged the students to take pride in their accomplishments and to continue their personal development. He also extended his appreciation to the teachers and schools for their commitment to nurturing students’ abilities to a level that enabled them to be selected as Bangkok junior ambassadors
“Serving as a cultural ambassador is a significant responsibility — it represents not just oneself but also the city of Yachiyo,” he said, “Through this exchange, one can appreciate how contemporary culture plays a vital role in education and national development.”
He urged the 32nd batch junior ambassadors to embody the energy of the new generation and fulfil their roles with excellence.
The BMA’s Education Department selected 12 students from Prathom 4-5 to join this 32nd cultural exchange programme for the fiscal year 2025. The delegation is scheduled to travel to Yachiyo, Japan, from May 7 to 14, 2025.
#GoodEducation #9GuidingPolicies9Good #BMA #Bangkok #ambassador #youth #Yachiyo #Japan #CulturalExchange