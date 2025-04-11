Embassies of Japan, Singapore share adorable Songkran videos

The embassies of Japan and Singapore in Thailand have released adorable and heartwarming videos to mark the upcoming Songkran Festival, or Thai traditional new year, on April 13.
The video by the Embassy of Japan in Thailand features a Japanese version of a Songkran song, led by Ambassador Masato Otaka.
The video description reads:
"Ambassador Masato Otaka, along with embassy staff and 'Myaku-Myaku', the mascot of the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025, came together to participate in Songkran activities and send their warm wishes to the people of Thailand and everyone celebrating the festival."
The video also shows the ambassador and Myaku-Myaku visiting Thailand's pavilion for Expo 2025.
The embassy also shares a heartfelt message of support following the recent earthquake:
“In light of the devastating earthquake centered in Mandalay, Myanmar, which has caused significant damage and impact in Thailand, the Embassy of Japan in Thailand would like to express its deepest condolences and sincere concern for all those affected and for the Thai people. We earnestly hope that Japan can contribute its experience and expertise to support recovery efforts in Thailand.
Japan stands with Thailand—as a true friend in times of hardship—now and always.”
The video can be viewed here.
Meanwhile, the Embassy of Singapore in Thailand has released a lively video to celebrate Songkran Festival, featuring Ambassador Wong Siow Ping Catherine dressed in a colorful floral shirt, leading a fun water-splashing activity and dancing with her team.
The video description reads:
“The Singapore Embassy wishes everyone a prosperous and joyous Thai New Year!
With the help of two very s’paw’cial residents - Murphy and Bella - at the Singapore Residence, our self-proclaimed Songkran expert, Political Counsellor Alex, shares some tips on how to enjoy the festive season. Let’s see how much this “expert” knows…!
We hope everyone enjoys our video. May the Thai New Year usher in blessings, happiness, and success!”
The video can be viewed here.