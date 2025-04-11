Embassies of Japan, Singapore share adorable Songkran videos

The embassies of Japan and Singapore in Thailand have released adorable and heartwarming videos to mark the upcoming Songkran Festival, or Thai traditional new year, on April 13.

The video by the Embassy of Japan in Thailand features a Japanese version of a Songkran song, led by Ambassador Masato Otaka.

The video description reads:

"Ambassador Masato Otaka, along with embassy staff and 'Myaku-Myaku', the mascot of the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025, came together to participate in Songkran activities and send their warm wishes to the people of Thailand and everyone celebrating the festival."

The video also shows the ambassador and Myaku-Myaku visiting Thailand's pavilion for Expo 2025.

The embassy also shares a heartfelt message of support following the recent earthquake:

“In light of the devastating earthquake centered in Mandalay, Myanmar, which has caused significant damage and impact in Thailand, the Embassy of Japan in Thailand would like to express its deepest condolences and sincere concern for all those affected and for the Thai people. We earnestly hope that Japan can contribute its experience and expertise to support recovery efforts in Thailand.

Japan stands with Thailand—as a true friend in times of hardship—now and always.”

The video can be viewed here.