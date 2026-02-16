Thai agencies seek crew safety confirmation after Cambodian navy seizes fishing boat

Thai security sources said Cambodia’s navy seized the Thai fishing vessel Kor Chok Burapha at about 4:25pm on February 14, 2026, in Pak Khlong Subdistrict, Mondol Seima District, Koh Kong Province, Cambodia.
The sources said Thai security agencies have stepped up coordination through the Thai–Cambodian Local Border Committee (TBC) to confirm the crew’s safety status and the exact location where the vessel is being held.
The vessel was identified as Kor Chok Burapha, registration 6564-01785, with Boonyoung Ketkaew listed as the owner and skipper, the sources said. It reportedly departed from P. Kasemsiri pier, Ban Klong Son, Tambon Hat Lek, Khlong Yai District, Trat Province, and was said to be carrying goods linked to Samut Sakhon. Authorities were still verifying the vessel’s route and related details.
Separately, Cambodian-side reports said officials found about three tonnes of squid and packaging equipment on board, and that Koh Kong Governor Chhi Va ordered the squid destroyed while the boat was held for further investigation.
Thai security reporting assessed the seizure may have come amid heightened maritime tensions after Thai forces pushed about 25–30 Cambodian fishing boats out of waters near Koh Kut on February 12–13, 2026, though no official confirmation has been issued by either government on intent.
Earlier in January 2026, Cambodia also lodged a protest after Thailand detained a Cambodian fishing boat and crew, underscoring the sensitivity around maritime boundaries in the area.