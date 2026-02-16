Thai agencies seek crew safety confirmation after Cambodian navy seizes fishing boat

Cambodian navy seizes Thai boat in Koh Kong

Thai security sources said Cambodia’s navy seized the Thai fishing vessel Kor Chok Burapha at about 4:25pm on February 14, 2026, in Pak Khlong Subdistrict, Mondol Seima District, Koh Kong Province, Cambodia.

Thailand uses Local Border Committee mechanism to confirm crew status

The sources said Thai security agencies have stepped up coordination through the Thai–Cambodian Local Border Committee (TBC) to confirm the crew’s safety status and the exact location where the vessel is being held.