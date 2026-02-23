Mexican military kills cartel boss 'El Mencho' in US-backed raid

President Claudia Sheinbaum has faced growing pressure from Washington to intensify the fight against drug cartels accused of manufacturing and trafficking narcotics, especially the synthetic opioid fentanyl, across the border into the US.

Mexico’s defence ministry said Oseguera, 60, the architect of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was wounded during an operation by Mexican special forces in the town of Tapalpa on Mexico’s Pacific coast in Jalisco state, and later died in custody.

His body was transported to Mexico City on Sunday afternoon under heavy escort by National Guard troops.

Sources said Mexican forces led and carried out the raid with intelligence backing from the US.

A US defence official told Reuters that a new US-military-led task force was involved.

In contrast, Mexico’s defence ministry said it received “complementary information” from the US.

Soon after reports of El Mencho’s death, cartel members staged reprisals, blocking highways with burning vehicles and setting businesses on fire in more than half a dozen states, disrupting daily life in some areas.

No civilian deaths have been reported.

In Puerto Vallarta, one of Jalisco’s best-known beach destinations, anxious tourists posted on social media that the city felt like a “war zone”, as thick, dark smoke rose around the bay.