Navy confirms Cambodian fishing boat seized in Thai waters

February 23, 2026 — Following claims from Cambodia that Thai authorities crossed into Cambodian waters to detain a fishing boat, a timeline of the operation by patrol craft T.996 has been released, with the Royal Thai Navy insisting the detention took place within Thai waters, about 2 nautical miles (Nm) inside the Thai-Cambodia maritime boundary.

According to the timeline, on February 22, 2026, at 7.00am, patrol craft T.996 departed Khlong Yai pier, Khlong Yai district, Trat, to carry out a patrol mission in its area of responsibility. Officers later spotted a suspicious vessel.

At 9.30am, officers detected a stateless fishing boat actively fishing in Thai waters, having intruded about 2 nautical miles from the Thai-Cambodia maritime boundary line. Officers then identified themselves, conducted a search, and detained the boat.