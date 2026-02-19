Thai Navy uncovers Chinese human trafficking and cyber scam ring on border

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiphan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, revealed on Thursday that the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command had detected foreigners fleeing from a community on the opposite side of the Thai-Cambodian border, near the Thmor Da Special Economic Zone in Cambodia.

On February 17, 2026, the Thai authorities apprehended six Vietnamese nationals who had escaped a Chinese-controlled community and crossed the troop deployment line into Thailand. The detainees claimed they were lured into forced labour and had their travel documents seized by a Chinese gang. They expressed a desire to return to their home country.

The following day, on February 18, 2026, Thai officials arrested six illegal border crossers, consisting of five Chinese nationals and one Cambodian national, in possession of an unusually large amount of communication equipment, including 270 mobile phones, multiple SIM cards, and various foreign currencies. This evidence suggests links to a transnational cybercrime network operating along the Thai-Cambodian border in Ban Nern Din Dang, Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi Province.