Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiphan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, revealed on Thursday that the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command had detected foreigners fleeing from a community on the opposite side of the Thai-Cambodian border, near the Thmor Da Special Economic Zone in Cambodia.
On February 17, 2026, the Thai authorities apprehended six Vietnamese nationals who had escaped a Chinese-controlled community and crossed the troop deployment line into Thailand. The detainees claimed they were lured into forced labour and had their travel documents seized by a Chinese gang. They expressed a desire to return to their home country.
The following day, on February 18, 2026, Thai officials arrested six illegal border crossers, consisting of five Chinese nationals and one Cambodian national, in possession of an unusually large amount of communication equipment, including 270 mobile phones, multiple SIM cards, and various foreign currencies. This evidence suggests links to a transnational cybercrime network operating along the Thai-Cambodian border in Ban Nern Din Dang, Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi Province.
Initial investigations revealed that the individuals had escaped from Cambodia, which is widely known for illegal activities such as gambling and cyber fraud networks. This reflects a well-established criminal infrastructure operating within a "state" zone in Cambodia.
The Thai Navy’s Special Task Force in Trat has provided immediate humanitarian aid, including food, water, and first aid for injuries sustained during the escape. Authorities are coordinating with relevant agencies for screening and legal processing while expanding intelligence operations to probe deeper into the international crime network.
Rear Admiral Parach further stated that the continuous incidents highlight the alarming pattern of foreign workers being trafficked, held captive, and forced into cyber scam operations. This is seen as a new security threat, with the Navy pledging to tighten surveillance and cooperate with all agencies to dismantle such networks.
He also emphasized the Navy’s proactive role in safeguarding national security and regional stability under international law and state responsibility frameworks. The focus remains on thwarting transnational crime groups operating along the border, particularly cybercrime syndicates that impact citizens worldwide.
The Thai Navy reiterated that, under international law, states are responsible for preventing their territories from being used as hubs for transnational crime. Allowing such illegal activities to continue represents a structural failure in law enforcement, threatening the security of neighbouring countries and the region as a whole. The Navy urged Cambodia to recognise the shared threat of cybercrime and the necessity for cooperative efforts to resolve this issue transparently.
“Ensuring the detention of these individuals is in strict accordance with human rights and legal standards, as stipulated in the 2022 Anti-Torture and Enforced Disappearances Act. The detained individuals have been handed over to the police and immigration authorities for legal proceedings. We call on Cambodia to recognise the regional threat posed by cybercrime, as failing to control this issue within its territory will inevitably lead to international scrutiny,” concluded the Navy spokesman.