Navy probes Thai fishing boat seized in Cambodia waters

Thailand’s Navy is investigating reports that a Thai fishing boat was seized in Cambodian waters after allegedly transporting goods across the maritime border without permission, which could constitute a breach of martial law regulations.
Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiyaphan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, said on February 16, 2026 that the Navy had been informed of an incident reported to have occurred on February 14, 2026 at around 4.25pm. According to the report, Cambodian naval maritime inspection officers took control of a Thai fishing boat named “Kor Chok Burapha” (registration number 6564-01785) in the area of Pak Khlong subdistrict, Mondul Seima district, Koh Kong province, Cambodia.
The report said the vessel was carrying fresh seafood products from Samut Sakhon province, having departed from Por Kasemsiri Pier, Ban Khlong Son, Hat Lek subdistrict, Khlong Yai district, Trat province, before being detained in Cambodian waters.
The Navy said an initial check found that Boonyang Ketkaew had previously registered the vessel. However, the boat’s operating licence expired on October 25, 2024, and the Navy had received information that Boonyang sold the vessel to a Cambodian national earlier this year.
Boonyang denied that he is the current owner or operator and said he had learned of the report as well, adding that he believed it was likely fake news. Nevertheless, the Navy said it would continue to track and verify the case to establish clarity.
The Navy said that if the investigation finds the boat was involved in unauthorised transport of goods across the maritime border into Cambodia, the conduct could fall under a breach of martial law requirements issued by the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command. Under these requirements, any vessel intending to enter Cambodian waters must obtain permission from Thai authorities beforehand, for the sake of national security, border situation control, and prevention of transnational illegal activities. If wrongdoing is found, legal action will be pursued to the fullest extent.
On humanitarian assistance, the Navy said that as of now it had not received any formal coordination or request for help from relevant persons or relatives of those affected.
However, it confirmed that if coordination is made through appropriate channels and in accordance with international law and domestic law, the Navy is ready to consider providing humanitarian assistance in line with international principles to the fullest extent.
The Navy also urged fishing-boat operators and all types of seafarers to comply strictly with laws, regulations, and maritime border security measures, to avoid risks to life and property and to prevent impacts on international relations.