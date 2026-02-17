Navy probes Thai fishing boat seized in Cambodia waters

Thailand’s Navy is investigating reports that a Thai fishing boat was seized in Cambodian waters after allegedly transporting goods across the maritime border without permission, which could constitute a breach of martial law regulations.

Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiyaphan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, said on February 16, 2026 that the Navy had been informed of an incident reported to have occurred on February 14, 2026 at around 4.25pm. According to the report, Cambodian naval maritime inspection officers took control of a Thai fishing boat named “Kor Chok Burapha” (registration number 6564-01785) in the area of Pak Khlong subdistrict, Mondul Seima district, Koh Kong province, Cambodia.

The report said the vessel was carrying fresh seafood products from Samut Sakhon province, having departed from Por Kasemsiri Pier, Ban Khlong Son, Hat Lek subdistrict, Khlong Yai district, Trat province, before being detained in Cambodian waters.