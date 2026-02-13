Thai Navy expels over 30 foreign boats encroaching on Thai waters

The "HTMS Thepha 525" page posted an urgent message.

Violation of Thai sovereignty following the detection of no fewer than 30 foreign fishing boats committing a mass encroachment into Thai territorial waters in Trat Province on February 12.

As soon as HTMS Thepha moved in to execute arrests, all vessels turned their bows to flee in the same direction, clearly reflecting that they already knew they were trespassing in Thai waters.