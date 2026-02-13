Thai Navy expels over 30 foreign boats encroaching on Thai waters

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2026

Tension rose off the coast of Trat as HTMS Thepha confronted a massive fleet. The intruders immediately turned back, sparking a stern warning that sovereignty is not up for debate.

  • On February 12, the Royal Thai Navy ship HTMS Thepha expelled a fleet of over 30 foreign fishing boats from Thai territorial waters in Trat Province.
  • The encroaching vessels attempted to flee upon the Navy's arrival, suggesting they were aware they were trespassing.
  • This followed a similar incident on February 9, when the Navy expelled 25 Cambodian fishing boats from the same maritime border area.
  • The Thai Navy issued a stern warning, stating that intruders violating the country's sovereignty will be dealt with decisively.

The "HTMS Thepha 525" page posted an urgent message. 

Violation of Thai sovereignty following the detection of no fewer than 30 foreign fishing boats committing a mass encroachment into Thai territorial waters in Trat Province on February 12.

As soon as HTMS Thepha moved in to execute arrests, all vessels turned their bows to flee in the same direction, clearly reflecting that they already knew they were trespassing in Thai waters.

HTMS Thepha took control of the situation and expelled them from the Thai maritime zone, declaring sternly: “This is the Thai sea — intruders will be dealt with decisively!”

Sovereignty is not something to be tested, and the Royal Thai Navy never retreats.

Correspondents reported that on February 9, 25 Cambodian fishing boats violated the Thai-Cambodian maritime border, encroaching approximately 1 nautical mile near Koh Kood, Trat Province, before being expelled from the area by the Royal Thai Navy.

