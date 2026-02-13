Thai Navy expels over 30 foreign boats encroaching on Thai waters

The "HTMS Thepha 525" page posted an urgent message.
Violation of Thai sovereignty following the detection of no fewer than 30 foreign fishing boats committing a mass encroachment into Thai territorial waters in Trat Province on February 12.
As soon as HTMS Thepha moved in to execute arrests, all vessels turned their bows to flee in the same direction, clearly reflecting that they already knew they were trespassing in Thai waters.
HTMS Thepha took control of the situation and expelled them from the Thai maritime zone, declaring sternly: “This is the Thai sea — intruders will be dealt with decisively!”
Sovereignty is not something to be tested, and the Royal Thai Navy never retreats.
Correspondents reported that on February 9, 25 Cambodian fishing boats violated the Thai-Cambodian maritime border, encroaching approximately 1 nautical mile near Koh Kood, Trat Province, before being expelled from the area by the Royal Thai Navy.