Thai immigration arrests foreign scam suspects; Koh Phangan nominee case

Pol Lt Gen Panumas Boonyalug, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, on Thursday (January 8) announced progress in several major cases, including the arrest of two foreign nationals wanted overseas for fraud, and an ongoing crackdown on alleged nominee structures linked to luxury villa rentals on Koh Phangan.

Chinese suspect wanted for fraud found hiding in a Bangkok luxury estate

Immigration investigators said they received a tip-off about a Chinese man behaving suspiciously and living quietly in a luxury housing estate in the Krungthep Kreetha area while using an expensive vehicle.

After coordinating checks with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand, officers identified him as Zeng (surname withheld), 34, a Chinese national wanted by Chinese authorities on allegations of jointly defrauding the public.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly set up a fake company (shell company) to lure victims into “investment” schemes, with initial losses estimated at around 1,100,000 yuan.

Authorities said a building in “Mansiu” city, Myanmar (as stated in the briefing), was used as a base of operations before he fled to Thailand.

The Immigration Bureau said it revoked his visa, obtained a search warrant, and raided the house where he was found and taken into custody.

Police said they believe the suspect may have brought proceeds into Thailand to buy assets.

Officers seized one Toyota Alphard with a “special” number plate, valued at about 3 million baht, registered in the suspect’s name.

They are also checking the ownership of the luxury house searched, valued at about 20 million baht, to determine who owns it and whether it is linked to the suspect, as part of wider asset-tracing and coordination with relevant agencies.