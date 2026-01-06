South Korean embassy explains Thai official entry refusal

Because the purpose of the trip was unclear, the immigration authorities decided not to allow entry, the embassy said. It added that the questioning was conducted in Thai with a Thai interpreter present, and that the reasons for refusing entry were explained in Thai.

The embassy also said there have been cases in which people denied entry to South Korea later posted false information online or omitted key facts that they felt put them at a disadvantage, leading to South Korea’s immigration procedures being portrayed negatively.

It cited past claims that travellers were refused entry for being unable to answer questions such as the “colour of the wallpaper in a hotel room” or the “number of trees in a hotel”, but said checks found no such questions were asked during immigration screening.

The embassy warned that concealing or distorting facts can contribute to misinformation, causing unnecessary concern among Thais planning to travel to South Korea and potentially harming the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

It urged the public to be cautious when consuming or sharing information from unverified sources.