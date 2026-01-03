67 Cambodian Migrants Fleeing Hunger and Unemployment Detained After Risking Lives to Enter Thailand

A group of 67 migrants, including women and children, were detained in Chanthaburi after crossing into Thailand to escape starvation and joblessness.

The Royal Thai Navy has intercepted 67 Cambodian nationals who were attempting to cross illegally into Thailand to escape extreme poverty and food insecurity in their home country.

In a report detailing the operation, Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, stated that border security forces in Chanthaburi and Trat have intensified surveillance to protect national sovereignty and prevent threats to public safety.

At approximately 05:00 on 3 January 2026, the Chanthaburi Marine Task Force, working alongside local police and immigration officials, detained the group in the Pong Nam Ron District.

The group consisted of 35 men, 25 women, and seven children, all of whom were found travelling on foot through the border region.

Rear Admiral Parach emphasised that the operation was conducted with strict adherence to the law and respect for human dignity, as mandated by the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act (2022).