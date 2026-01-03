67 Cambodian Migrants Fleeing Hunger and Unemployment Detained After Risking Lives to Enter Thailand

A group of 67 migrants, including women and children, were detained in Chanthaburi after crossing into Thailand to escape starvation and joblessness.
The Royal Thai Navy has intercepted 67 Cambodian nationals who were attempting to cross illegally into Thailand to escape extreme poverty and food insecurity in their home country.
In a report detailing the operation, Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, stated that border security forces in Chanthaburi and Trat have intensified surveillance to protect national sovereignty and prevent threats to public safety.
At approximately 05:00 on 3 January 2026, the Chanthaburi Marine Task Force, working alongside local police and immigration officials, detained the group in the Pong Nam Ron District.
The group consisted of 35 men, 25 women, and seven children, all of whom were found travelling on foot through the border region.
Rear Admiral Parach emphasised that the operation was conducted with strict adherence to the law and respect for human dignity, as mandated by the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act (2022).
"Given the presence of women and children, officers provided immediate humanitarian assistance, including food, water, and basic first aid," the spokesperson noted.
The detainees were subsequently handed over to Ban Plaeng Police Station for legal processing before their eventual deportation.
Initial interviews with the detainees painted a bleak picture of the current conditions inside Cambodia.
Those arrested reported that they were facing severe hardship, a total lack of employment, and an inability to provide food for their families.
They claimed they were forced to risk their lives by crossing the border in a desperate search for work and survival.
The Navy stated that these movements reflect significant structural issues and internal management challenges within the country of origin, which have left many citizens starving and without alternatives.
While expressing sympathy for the plight of the migrants, the Royal Thai Navy reaffirmed the necessity of strict law enforcement to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable individuals by transnational criminal syndicates.
"The Navy remains committed to its duty of border protection and national security," the spokesperson added. "We will continue to enforce the law firmly while maintaining compassion for human suffering and supporting sustainable solutions through international cooperation."