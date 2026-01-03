Second Army Area releases footage alleging Cambodian forces use Preah Vihear area as military base, stockpiling weapons

On January 3, 2026, the Second Army Area released a video it said shows evidence that Cambodian forces are using the area around Preah Vihear as a military position, with troop deployments and weapons stockpiled on site, amid close monitoring of the Thai-Cambodian border situation.

The clip shows what the army described as troop movements and structures in the area, along with military equipment, including anti-tank rocket weapons similar to those Thai troops said they seized earlier at Hill 500. The Second Army Area said the footage reflects the use of a strategic area for military purposes rather than functioning as a heritage site or tourism area as it should.

The army said Thailand remains able to maintain control of the situation along the border and has not detected signs of escalation towards a direct military confrontation. However, it said close monitoring remains necessary to prevent misunderstandings and maintain stability in border areas.

