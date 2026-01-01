Second Army Area says border still quiet, but guards cannot be lowered

The Second Army Area said on Thursday morning that border areas with Cambodia under its watch remained quiet throughout Wednesday, but cautioned that it could not lower its guard as the situation remained uncertain.
In a statement issued at 9.30am, the Second Army Area said the overall situation along the Thai–Cambodian border in provinces under its responsibility was “calm, but we cannot let our guard down yet”.
It said no irregular movements by Cambodian troops had been detected in most border areas, although Cambodia continued to reinforce its positions on its own territory.
The Second Army Area described Wednesday’s situation as follows:
“The Ubon Ratchathani–Si Sa Ket border remained quiet along the entire stretch, with no significant movements reported at Chong Bok and Chong An Ma in Ubon Ratchathani. In Si Sa Ket, the situation also stayed calm from Chong Sam Tae through Don Tuan, Phu Phi, Satta Som, Phanom Prasit Tho, and Chong Ta Thao, as well as along the Preah Vihear–Pha Mo I Daeng–Huai Ta Maria line, despite Cambodia closely monitoring Thai area improvements and troop movements.
“Along the Surin–Buri Ram border, no further activity was detected around Prasat Ta Kwai, Hill 350, and Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin. The same was true for Chong Chom, Chong Rayee, Plod Tang, and Chong Sai Taku in Buri Ram, which remained peaceful.
“In rear areas, Cambodian forces continued to modify defensive positions, repair power and communications lines, fill sandbags, dig protective trenches, and install support systems, while transporting weapons, ammunition, and relief supplies to forward positions—mainly using motorcycles.
“No heavy-weapons clashes or incursions were reported throughout the day. Cambodia maintained a high state of readiness, focusing on reinforcing positions, moving materiel forward, controlling information, and closely monitoring Thai forces, while Thailand continued to maintain solid control of the area and the overall situation.”