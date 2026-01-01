Second Army Area says border still quiet, but guards cannot be lowered

The Second Army Area said on Thursday morning that border areas with Cambodia under its watch remained quiet throughout Wednesday, but cautioned that it could not lower its guard as the situation remained uncertain.

In a statement issued at 9.30am, the Second Army Area said the overall situation along the Thai–Cambodian border in provinces under its responsibility was “calm, but we cannot let our guard down yet”.

It said no irregular movements by Cambodian troops had been detected in most border areas, although Cambodia continued to reinforce its positions on its own territory.