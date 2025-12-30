72-hour ceasefire nears; Second Army Area reports no clashes

The Second Army Area reported at 9am on Tuesday (December 30) the security situation along the Thai-Cambodian border based on developments on Monday (December 29), under a ceasefire agreement set to reach 72 hours at 12pm on Tuesday.

The ceasefire period has been counted from 12pm on December 27.

The Second Army Area said there had been no exchange of heavy weapons fire.

However, it said it continued to detect Cambodian military activity in several areas, particularly logistical resupply and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for reconnaissance.