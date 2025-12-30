72-hour ceasefire nears; Second Army Area reports no clashes

The Second Army Area reported at 9am on Tuesday (December 30) the security situation along the Thai-Cambodian border based on developments on Monday (December 29), under a ceasefire agreement set to reach 72 hours at 12pm on Tuesday.
The ceasefire period has been counted from 12pm on December 27.
The Second Army Area said there had been no exchange of heavy weapons fire.
However, it said it continued to detect Cambodian military activity in several areas, particularly logistical resupply and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for reconnaissance.
In the Chong Bok area, officials reported around 30 trucks moving from Ban Char to Ban Kon Prambei, believed to be resupplying frontline positions with personnel and equipment.
No significant movement was reported in the Chong An Ma area.
Across several border areas, including Chong Sam Tae, Don Tual, Phu Phi, Satta Som, Phanom Prasit So and Chong Ta Thao, the Second Army Area reported logistical movement involving about 30 trucks travelling from Ban Char to Ban Kon Prambei.
During a clearance operation in the Satta Som area, a mine-clearing search team stepped on a landmine, injuring one soldier, the report said.
In the Preah Vihear–Pha Mo I Daeng–Huai Ta Maria sector, trucks were reported moving from Ban Komui to Pak Chong Khan Ma.
In the Phu Ma Khuea–Don Aow–Phlan Yao–Phlan Hin Paet Kon sector, around 10 drones were reported flying from behind Hill 281 towards Phu Ma Khuea at an altitude of about 1,000 metres, believed to be monitoring Thai troop deployments.
The Chong Sa-ngam area remained calm.
In the Chong Chom, Chong Prue and Chong Rayi areas, no significant movement was reported.
At Khana Temple, Cambodian troops were seen patrolling, believed to be monitoring Thai activity.
In the Ta Muen Thom Temple area, the Second Army Area reported a sustained presence of drones, estimated at around 31, flying into the combat area and nearby villages.
It assessed the flights as an attempt to check Thai positions.
In the Chong Sai Taku area, around 50 drones were reported flying from the south-west to the north at an altitude of about 900–1,000 metres, also believed to be conducting military reconnaissance.
The Second Army Area said there was no heavy-weapons engagement or direct retaliatory fire throughout the day.
It described the situation as consistent with a post-ceasefire environment: fighting activity had dropped, but force preparation, logistical movement and intelligence operations continued.
It was assessed that Cambodia had reduced the use of long-range fires and shifted to a heavier reliance on UAVs to reduce the risk of detection, while Thai forces continued to hold positions, control key areas and maintain stability along defensive lines.
However, it said the landmine incident in Si Sa Ket underlined that asymmetric threats remained high, requiring stricter patrols, intensified area clearance and continued measures to protect personnel.