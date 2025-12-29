Public Health Ministry to resume full services at border district hospitals

The Ministry of Public Health announced on Monday that it will resume full medical services at district hospitals in Sa Kaeo and other border provinces after the ceasefire enters its third day on Tuesday, provided it continues to hold.

The announcement was made by Dr Ekkachai Piansriwatchara, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Public Health, after a meeting of the ministry’s Emergency Health Operations Centre.

Ekkachai said the centre had seen signs of improvement after two days of the ceasefire. As a result, it would consider resuming full services at district hospitals in Sa Kaeo and other provinces, which were closed after fighting broke out on December 8.