Anutin urges public to trust army, dismisses fears of third clash

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul urged the public to remain confident in the Royal Thai Armed Forces, saying there was no need to worry about a “third round” of fighting as Thailand and Cambodia continue to abide by the ceasefire agreement.
Speaking after visiting troops at Prasat Khana in Kap Choeng district, Surin, on Friday (January 2) Anutin said the visit was arranged at the invitation of Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, the deputy defence minister and a former commander of the Second Army Area.
He said the New Year period was a difficult time for frontline personnel who were unable to return home, adding that he considered it appropriate to travel to the area to offer encouragement. The military, he said, recommended the route and advised which locations should be visited.
Anutin said he had earlier visited Prasat Ta Kwai, and that he would continue visiting areas that Thailand has already secured, including Prasat Khana and Chong Chom.
He also praised the military, particularly the Second Army Area commander and the Suranaree Task Force commander, saying their command had enabled Thai forces to maintain control of the area.
He added that, beyond defending sovereignty, their operations had also helped dismantle scam networks that harm the economy and pose risks to Thai people, calling it a significant contribution to the country.
Asked whether restoration work would begin immediately, Anutin said all matters must first be fully settled. He added that he had checked with the Culture Ministry, which confirmed that historical studies had been conducted and that restoration could proceed, but only once the situation stabilises.
On reports that Cambodia continues to reinforce positions in certain areas, Anutin said the public should rely primarily on official security agencies, noting that unverified claims—such as sightings of drones or sporadic gunfire—do not necessarily constitute a threat to the country.
He said Thai troops remain ready to hold positions, protect the area, and uphold sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He added that both countries have signed documents and continue to adhere to the conditions agreed, calling it a positive new sign and expressing hope that Cambodia will respect and comply with the agreement, with no further complications.
Asked about Cambodia’s stance that it would not accept any border outcome achieved through violence, Anutin said the issue could be addressed through the Thai–Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) process.
What matters, he said, is that Thailand’s control of the area is clear, and the public should not overthink the situation, stressing that Thailand has not encroached on any other country’s sovereignty and is only defending its own in line with international rules.
On whether residents can now live safely, amid concerns about a possible third round of clashes, Anutin said it is understandable for people to be cautious, but the security agencies have shown the public that the Thai military’s effectiveness is evident both domestically and internationally.
He said the public should remain confident that the armed forces are strong and will not allow any threat to Thailand’s sovereignty.
Asked how he felt after seeing the Thai national flag planted in the area, Anutin said he fully supports the armed forces, but warned against focusing on pride.
The priority, he said, must be preventing further damage and loss, and protecting the lives of soldiers as much as possible.
“Pride in planting a flag anywhere comes at the cost of the lives of our soldiers, officials and many civilians,” he said. “We must make sure the situation does not return to what it was before.”