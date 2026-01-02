Anutin urges public to trust army, dismisses fears of third clash

On reports that Cambodia continues to reinforce positions in certain areas, Anutin said the public should rely primarily on official security agencies, noting that unverified claims—such as sightings of drones or sporadic gunfire—do not necessarily constitute a threat to the country.

He said Thai troops remain ready to hold positions, protect the area, and uphold sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He added that both countries have signed documents and continue to adhere to the conditions agreed, calling it a positive new sign and expressing hope that Cambodia will respect and comply with the agreement, with no further complications.

Asked about Cambodia’s stance that it would not accept any border outcome achieved through violence, Anutin said the issue could be addressed through the Thai–Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) process.

What matters, he said, is that Thailand’s control of the area is clear, and the public should not overthink the situation, stressing that Thailand has not encroached on any other country’s sovereignty and is only defending its own in line with international rules.

On whether residents can now live safely, amid concerns about a possible third round of clashes, Anutin said it is understandable for people to be cautious, but the security agencies have shown the public that the Thai military’s effectiveness is evident both domestically and internationally.

He said the public should remain confident that the armed forces are strong and will not allow any threat to Thailand’s sovereignty.

Asked how he felt after seeing the Thai national flag planted in the area, Anutin said he fully supports the armed forces, but warned against focusing on pride.

The priority, he said, must be preventing further damage and loss, and protecting the lives of soldiers as much as possible.

“Pride in planting a flag anywhere comes at the cost of the lives of our soldiers, officials and many civilians,” he said. “We must make sure the situation does not return to what it was before.”