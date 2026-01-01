Anutin’s 2026 New Year wish: happiness and safety

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul delivered a New Year address for B.E. 2569 (2026) as follows:
“Dear Thai people whom I respect and love, as the New Year 2569 begins, I extend my good wishes to all Thai people, wherever you may be, whether in Thailand or abroad.
The New Year festival is normally a time of joy—a time when we can take a break, reflect on what has passed, and renew our strength of heart so that we are ready to move forward.
Although throughout the past year many of us have had to face obstacles, fatigue, or suffering from threats and uncertainties in life, one thing has remained and has always been clear: the heart of the Thai people—a heart that is patient, resilient, and still filled with hope, friendship, and kindness towards one another. Thais can still share smiles with each other, at all times.
These qualities are the vital strength that enables Thai society to stand firm and overcome challenges, and to support one another in times of loss, again and again.
For this New Year holiday period, it is a good opportunity for people to spend valuable time with their families. I ask everyone to travel and celebrate without negligence, to respect the law, and to place safety as the priority.
The government thanks and stands in solidarity with officials from all agencies who are on duty during this New Year holiday to facilitate travel and ensure public safety—especially our soldiers, the personnel of our armed forces, who make sacrifices and remain deployed along the border.
On this occasion, I invoke the protection of the Triple Gem and all sacred beings in whom you have faith, and I also ask for the royal blessing of Their Majesties the King and the Queen, to grant happiness and prosperity to the people, to protect our brave soldiers so that they are safe from all danger, and to strengthen all of us so that we may overcome whatever obstacles we are facing, successfully.”