Anutin’s 2026 New Year wish: happiness and safety

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul delivered a New Year address for B.E. 2569 (2026) as follows:

“Dear Thai people whom I respect and love, as the New Year 2569 begins, I extend my good wishes to all Thai people, wherever you may be, whether in Thailand or abroad.

The New Year festival is normally a time of joy—a time when we can take a break, reflect on what has passed, and renew our strength of heart so that we are ready to move forward.

Although throughout the past year many of us have had to face obstacles, fatigue, or suffering from threats and uncertainties in life, one thing has remained and has always been clear: the heart of the Thai people—a heart that is patient, resilient, and still filled with hope, friendship, and kindness towards one another. Thais can still share smiles with each other, at all times.

These qualities are the vital strength that enables Thai society to stand firm and overcome challenges, and to support one another in times of loss, again and again.