1.1M rail trips hit; SRT adds extra trains to meet New Year demand

Pichet Kunadhamraks, Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport (DRT), revealed that on Saturday (December 27, 2025), the second day of the 2026 New Year travel facilitation plan, rail passenger volume surged to a total of 1,147,012 trips.

The ridership breakdown is as follows:

Intercity Trains ( State Railway of Thailand ): 87,398 trips (Southern Line remains the busiest).

): 87,398 trips (Southern Line remains the busiest). Urban Mass Transit (Bangkok & Vicinity): 1,059,614 trips.

Intercity Travel: Southern and Northeastern Lines Lead Demand

For long-distance travel departing Bangkok, the top three busiest routes were: