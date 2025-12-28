1.1M rail trips hit; SRT adds extra trains to meet New Year demand

Pichet Kunadhamraks, Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport (DRT), revealed that on Saturday (December 27, 2025), the second day of the 2026 New Year travel facilitation plan, rail passenger volume surged to a total of 1,147,012 trips.
The ridership breakdown is as follows:
For long-distance travel departing Bangkok, the top three busiest routes were:
To prevent passengers from being stranded on Sunday (December 28), the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has added two special supplementary trains:
Several mass transit lines saw ridership significantly exceeding forecasts, signalling a vibrant tourism atmosphere:
Despite smooth operations overall, a tragic accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday.
Rapid Train No. 134 struck and killed an individual between Nong Phluang and Ban Lueam stations.
The victim was reportedly sitting on the rail head at close range.
"I urge the public to never enter restricted railway zones or sit on the tracks. Your safety is our highest priority during this festive season," Pichet emphasised.
In a significant development for Thailand's infrastructure, the Rail Transport Act 2025 and the Common Ticketing System Management Act 2025 were officially published in the Royal Gazette on Saturday.
These laws provide the legal framework to modernise Thai rail services, enhance safety standards, and ensure seamless connectivity through a unified ticketing system.