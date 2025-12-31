His Majesty the King grants New Year blessing for B.E. 2569, calling for unity and integrity

His Majesty the King appeared at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall, Dusit Palace, and granted a New Year blessing for B.E. 2569, asking Thai people to live in unity, uphold what is right and good, and uphold the common good of the nation.
On December 31, 2025, at 8.00pm, His Majesty the King appeared at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall, Dusit Palace, and granted a New Year blessing on the occasion of the New Year, B.E. 2569, to give morale and encouragement to the Thai people, as follows:
“On the occasion of the New Year, B.E. 2569, I wish to send happiness and good wishes to all of you.
As you all already know, in October, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother passed away. I was deeply moved to see people of all walks of life coming together continuously to pay respect to Her Majesty’s royal remains, in remembrance of Her great benevolence and the royal duties that Her Majesty carried out for the country throughout her life.
Therefore, I thank all of you most sincerely, and I will take the kindness and goodwill that you have shown on this occasion as encouragement in carrying out all duties to the best of my abilities from now on.
Over the past year, it can be said that there have been events that give cause for considerable concern and worry, such as the international situation in various parts of the world, which has been volatile and tense, as well as severe natural disasters. When these occurred, they revealed problems and obstacles in various areas that greatly affected livelihoods, and also greatly affected the morale and encouragement of all of us.
For this reason, strengthening friendly relations with friendly countries, and strengthening unity among all of us within the same country, are matters of great importance. I sincerely hope that all of you will join forces and join hearts even more firmly, in carrying out duties according to your responsibilities in a coordinated and harmonised manner, firmly adhering to what is right, what is good, and the common good of the nation. This will bring the greatest benefit to everyone in the nation.
Such cooperation will truly be a guarantee of the stability of the country and the peace and wellbeing of all of us. May the power of the Triple Gem, and the sacred things that you revere, protect and safeguard all of you, so that you are free from suffering, free from danger, and have happiness and success in all that you rightly wish for throughout the coming year, and forever.”