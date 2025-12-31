His Majesty the King grants New Year blessing for B.E. 2569, calling for unity and integrity

Therefore, I thank all of you most sincerely, and I will take the kindness and goodwill that you have shown on this occasion as encouragement in carrying out all duties to the best of my abilities from now on.

Over the past year, it can be said that there have been events that give cause for considerable concern and worry, such as the international situation in various parts of the world, which has been volatile and tense, as well as severe natural disasters. When these occurred, they revealed problems and obstacles in various areas that greatly affected livelihoods, and also greatly affected the morale and encouragement of all of us.

For this reason, strengthening friendly relations with friendly countries, and strengthening unity among all of us within the same country, are matters of great importance. I sincerely hope that all of you will join forces and join hearts even more firmly, in carrying out duties according to your responsibilities in a coordinated and harmonised manner, firmly adhering to what is right, what is good, and the common good of the nation. This will bring the greatest benefit to everyone in the nation.

Such cooperation will truly be a guarantee of the stability of the country and the peace and wellbeing of all of us. May the power of the Triple Gem, and the sacred things that you revere, protect and safeguard all of you, so that you are free from suffering, free from danger, and have happiness and success in all that you rightly wish for throughout the coming year, and forever.”