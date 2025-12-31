Thai police step up New Year 2026 security with 30,000 officers nationwide

Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, has ordered tougher public-safety measures for the New Year 2026 holiday period, mobilising more than thirty thousand officers for 24-hour operations and tightening security at major countdown sites nationwide.
Kitrat said police were instructed to strengthen protection in public areas through a layered security grid, described as a “spiderweb network”, to deter crime and prevent fights, particularly at large-scale events with more than 1,000 attendees.
He said 36 such major events were being closely monitored nationwide.
In Bangkok, police were told to give special attention to six strategic locations:
To reduce road accidents, the Royal Thai Police has deployed twenty-three thousand traffic officers to strictly enforce the law, focusing on high-risk behaviours including drink-driving, not wearing helmets, and speeding.
Kitrat said he would oversee operations around the clock to ensure people can celebrate the New Year safely.
Members of the public who face emergencies, spot suspicious activity, or need urgent assistance can contact police via: