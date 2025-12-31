Thai police step up New Year 2026 security with 30,000 officers nationwide

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2025

Police have mobilised more than 30,000 officers for round-the-clock duty, with tighter controls at 337 countdown venues nationwide and over 3,000 checkpoints targeting drink-driving, speeding and helmet violations.

  • Over 30,000 Royal Thai Police officers will be mobilized nationwide for 24-hour security operations during the New Year 2026 holiday.
  • Security will be tightened at 337 major countdown and prayer events, with a special focus on six strategic locations in Bangkok.
  • The plan includes a crackdown on drink-driving and traffic violations through the setup of more than 3,000 checkpoints across the country.

Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, has ordered tougher public-safety measures for the New Year 2026 holiday period, mobilising more than thirty thousand officers for 24-hour operations and tightening security at major countdown sites nationwide.

Key New Year safety measures

  • Manpower: more than thirty thousand police, including 7,300 for security duties and twenty-three thousand traffic officers
  • Target venues: 337 countdown and overnight prayer events nationwide
  • Checkpoints: more than 3,000 traffic-discipline and breath-alcohol checkpoints
  • Emergency contact: 191 (emergency) and 1599 (Royal Thai Police hotline)

Bangkok’s six priority countdown locations

Kitrat said police were instructed to strengthen protection in public areas through a layered security grid, described as a “spiderweb network”, to deter crime and prevent fights, particularly at large-scale events with more than 1,000 attendees.

He said 36 such major events were being closely monitored nationwide.

In Bangkok, police were told to give special attention to six strategic locations:

  1. ICONSIAM
  2. Khao San Road
  3. CentralWorld
  4. Rajamangala National Stadium
  5. Asiatique The Riverfront
  6. One Bangkok

Drink-driving crackdown: 3,000 checkpoints nationwide

To reduce road accidents, the Royal Thai Police has deployed twenty-three thousand traffic officers to strictly enforce the law, focusing on high-risk behaviours including drink-driving, not wearing helmets, and speeding.

Kitrat said he would oversee operations around the clock to ensure people can celebrate the New Year safely.

How to seek help

Members of the public who face emergencies, spot suspicious activity, or need urgent assistance can contact police via:

  • 191 (emergency)
  • 1599 (Royal Thai Police hotline)
  • The Police i lert u mobile application, available 24 hours a day
